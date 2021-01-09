 Skip to main content
Saturday Sports on Deck
Saturday Sports on Deck

Ellie Thompson

Ellie Thompson and the Columbus girls host Lincoln High on Saturday afternoon.

 Nate Tenopir

Bowling

Boone Central at Lexington

Basketball

Columbus boys vs. Lincoln High PPD

Columbus girls vs. Lincoln High 3:45 p.m.

Scotus Girls at Neumann 2:30 p.m.

Boone Central vs. O’Neill 3:45/5:30 p.m.

Cross County at Heartland 3:45/5:30 p.m.

Twin River vs. Madison 2:30/4 p.m.

St. Edward vs. High Plains 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Columbus at Millard South 9 a.m.

Scotus at Bergan 10 a.m.

Boone Central/High Plains at Battle Creek 9:30 a.m.

CCO at Malcolm 9 a.m.

Swimming

CHS vs. South Sioux City 10:30 a.m.

