Saturday Sports on Deck

Bowling
Boone Central at Lexington
Basketball
Columbus boys vs. Lincoln High PPD
Columbus girls vs. Lincoln High 3:45 p.m.
Scotus Girls at Neumann 2:30 p.m.
Boone Central vs. O’Neill 3:45/5:30 p.m.
Cross County at Heartland 3:45/5:30 p.m.
Twin River vs. Madison 2:30/4 p.m.
St. Edward vs. High Plains 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Columbus at Millard South 9 a.m.
Scotus at Bergan 10 a.m.
Boone Central/High Plains at Battle Creek 9:30 a.m.
CCO at Malcolm 9 a.m.
Swimming
CHS vs. South Sioux City 10:30 a.m.
