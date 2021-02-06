Saturday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Columbus at Lincoln North Star 2:45/7 p.m.
Lakeview vs. York 5:15/7 p.m.
Scotus at Kearney Catholic 3:30/5 p.m.
Cross County vs. High Plains 6/7:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Spalding Academy 6/7:30 p.m.
Aquinas vs. Lincoln Christian 1:30/3 p.m.
Wrestling
Scotus, Schuyler at Nebraska City Noon
CCO at Logan View 9:30 a.m.
Boone Central at David City 10:30 a.m.
High Plains Subdistrict Host 10 a.m.
Twin River at Logan View 9:30 a.m.
Howells-Dodge at East Butler (Host) 11 a.m.
Clarkson/Leigh at SRC (Host) 10:30 a.m.
