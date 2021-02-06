 Skip to main content
Saturday Sports On Deck
Ben Kamrath

Senior Ben Kamrath and Scotus wrestling looks to advance to the next step in the postseason in a subdistrict tournament on Saturday at Nebraska City.

 Nate Tenopir

Basketball

Columbus at Lincoln North Star 2:45/7 p.m.

Lakeview vs. York 5:15/7 p.m.

Scotus at Kearney Catholic 3:30/5 p.m.

Cross County vs. High Plains 6/7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Spalding Academy 6/7:30 p.m.

Aquinas vs. Lincoln Christian 1:30/3 p.m.

Wrestling

Scotus, Schuyler at Nebraska City Noon

CCO at Logan View 9:30 a.m.

Boone Central at David City 10:30 a.m.

High Plains Subdistrict Host 10 a.m.

Twin River at Logan View 9:30 a.m.

Howells-Dodge at East Butler (Host) 11 a.m.

Clarkson/Leigh at SRC (Host) 10:30 a.m.

