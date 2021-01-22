 Skip to main content
Saturday Sports on Deck
Saturday Sports on Deck

Justin Leifeld

Justin Leifeld and the St. Francis boys face unbeaten Burwell in the Goldenrod Conference final Saturday in St. Paul.

 Nate Tenopir

Bowling

HLHF at Pender 10 a.m.

Basketball

Columbus High at Hastings 3:45/5:30 p.m.

High Plains boys vs. BDS (at Shelby) 7 p.m.

High Plains girls vs. East Butler (at Shelby) 5 p.m.

Osceola girls vs. Hampton (at Shelby) 1 p.m.

St. Francis boys vs. Burwell (St. Paul) 6 p.m.

Goldenrod girls final (St. Paul) 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Scotus at Conference (Aquinas) 10 a.m.

CCO at Oakland-Craig 9 a.m.

