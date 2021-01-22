Saturday Sports on Deck

Bowling
HLHF at Pender 10 a.m.
Basketball
Columbus High at Hastings 3:45/5:30 p.m.
High Plains boys vs. BDS (at Shelby) 7 p.m.
High Plains girls vs. East Butler (at Shelby) 5 p.m.
Osceola girls vs. Hampton (at Shelby) 1 p.m.
St. Francis boys vs. Burwell (St. Paul) 6 p.m.
Goldenrod girls final (St. Paul) 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Scotus at Conference (Aquinas) 10 a.m.
CCO at Oakland-Craig 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today