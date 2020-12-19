Saturday Sports Wrap: Scotus girls take down #1 WPB

Scotus Girls 51, #1 West Point-Beemer 41: The Shamrock girls earned their biggest win of the year so far in a road victory over the preseason C-1 No. 1 team in the Lincoln Journal Star.

A big second quarter gave Scotus a 10-point lead at halftime they rode to the finish line. Grace Mustard Scotus with 13 points and was 6 for 6 from the line to help close it out in the fourth quarter. SCC was 10 of 14 on free throws in the fourth.

Kamryn Chohon and Hailey Steffensmeier both had 11. Scotus is 4-2 ahead of a home game Tuesday with another ranked foe - D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Kearney 68, Columbus Boys 54: Dow 31-30 at the half, Columbus made just three shots in the third and fell into a nine-point hole for the fourth quarter. Three fourth-quarter 3s by the Bearcats allowed the hosts to close it out.

Kearney senior Jack Johnson set a tone early with 13 first-quarter points en route to a game-high 26. Ernest Hausmann had 21 and Sam Kwapnioski 20 for CHS.

Kearney 50, Columbus Girls 33: Columbus failed to hit double digits until the fourth quarter, and by then Kearney had a 42-23 lead.