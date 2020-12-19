Saturday Sports Wrap: Scotus girls take down #1 WPB

Scotus Girls 51, #1 West Point-Beemer 41: The Shamrock girls earned their biggest win of the year so far in a road victory over the preseason C-1 No. 1 team in the Lincoln Journal Star.
A big second quarter gave Scotus a 10-point lead at halftime they rode to the finish line. Grace Mustard Scotus with 13 points and was 6 for 6 from the line to help close it out in the fourth quarter. SCC was 10 of 14 on free throws in the fourth.
Kamryn Chohon and Hailey Steffensmeier both had 11. Scotus is 4-2 ahead of a home game Tuesday with another ranked foe - D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Kearney 68, Columbus Boys 54: Dow 31-30 at the half, Columbus made just three shots in the third and fell into a nine-point hole for the fourth quarter. Three fourth-quarter 3s by the Bearcats allowed the hosts to close it out.
Kearney senior Jack Johnson set a tone early with 13 first-quarter points en route to a game-high 26. Ernest Hausmann had 21 and Sam Kwapnioski 20 for CHS.
Kearney 50, Columbus Girls 33: Columbus failed to hit double digits until the fourth quarter, and by then Kearney had a 42-23 lead.
Lakeview Boys 47, David City 41: Plagued by slow starts all season, the Lakeview boys finally found an early rhythm and turned it into the first win of the year.
But after a 26-15 advantage at halftime, the Vikings were up just 34-33 at the start of the fourth. Lakeview had enough to hold off David City and grab a road win. Adam Van Cleave scored 15 for the Vikings while Eli Osten had 10.
Lakeview Girls 31, David City 28: The Lady Vikes led by 10 after the first quarter and nearly had half their points through the first eight minutes (14-4). It was an eight point advantage to start the fourth when Lakeview had to withstand a David City surge and escape with the win after being outscored 12-3 in the final frame.
Reese Janssen had 16 points and was 8 of 13 from the line. Lilly Rowe added eight on 4 of 5 shooting.
Scotus Boys 62, West Point-Beemer 43
Wrestling
Flatwater Fracas
Columbus split duals in the Pool B bracket then went 2-1 on the gold bracket for fifth overall.
Pool: Columbus 62, Holdrege 15 - Norfolk 43, Columbus 35
Gold Bracket: Lincoln East 45, Columbus 32 - Columbus 51, Grand Island 30 - Columbus 42, Norfolk 25
Duane Carlson Logan View Invite
Lakeview Runners-Up: Medalists included a championship for Logan Jaixen, silver medal for Owen Bargen, Kevin Dominguez, Landon Ternus and Austen Smith and fourth for Andon Stenger and Brock Mahoney.
Scotus 11th out of 15 Teams: Riley Eickmeier was a runner-up at 160 pounds and Ben Kamrath was fourth at 170.
