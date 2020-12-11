Schneider dominates paint in Bulldog win

D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Addison Schneider continued a dominant start to the season in Thursday's home game against Howells-Dodge.
The junior scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, 10 offensive and 11 defensive, in a 48-44 win for HLHF.
"It is one of the best feelings in the world getting a win like this," Schneider said. "Especially against someone in our conference. It feels pretty great."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) led for almost the entire game but struggled to pull away from Howells-Dodge (2-2).
The Jaguars hit nine 3-pointers but couldn't slow down Schneider.
"Their 3-point line is scary because they shoot a lot of 3's," head coach Kandee Hanzel said. "A couple of them hit them in the couple games before. I thought our defense did well."
The Bulldogs led 13-7 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 33-29 after three quarters. HLHF closed the game out by going 12 of 17 from the free throw line in the fourth.
Neither squad went on any big runs for a significant advantage on the scoreboard. The largest run came in the first quarter when the Bulldogs scored the last six points on baskets from junior Paige Beller, sophomore Alisha Dahlberg and Schneider.
Senior Lexi Frauendorfer scored eight points and dished out a team-high five assists.
Schneider has been a force through the first few weeks of the season. Through four games, the junior is averaging nearly 23 points and 18 rebounds a game.
"The biggest thing with her is she just gets in position to get those offensive rebounds to put them back," Handel said. "I think that is something that we're going to have to do to score."
HLHF is in action next on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City (0-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!