Schneider dominates paint in Bulldog win

Neither squad went on any big runs for a significant advantage on the scoreboard. The largest run came in the first quarter when the Bulldogs scored the last six points on baskets from junior Paige Beller, sophomore Alisha Dahlberg and Schneider.

Senior Lexi Frauendorfer scored eight points and dished out a team-high five assists.

Schneider has been a force through the first few weeks of the season. Through four games, the junior is averaging nearly 23 points and 18 rebounds a game.

"The biggest thing with her is she just gets in position to get those offensive rebounds to put them back," Handel said. "I think that is something that we're going to have to do to score."

HLHF is in action next on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City (0-2).

