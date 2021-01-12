 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotus boys fade in loss to Norfolk Catholic
View Comments
alert top story

Scotus boys fade in loss to Norfolk Catholic

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaden Young

Scotus senior Kaden Young launches a 3-pointer in Tuesday's home loss to Norfolk Catholic. Young hit three first-quarter 3-pointers, had four in the game and scored 15 points.

The Scotus Central Catholic offense began to fade early in the second half, due primarily to a major injury, and Scotus faded over the final 14 minutes in a 63-53 loss to Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday night at the Dowd Activity Center.

The Shamrocks trailed the Knights 36-31 with 6:27 remaining in the third when junior center Garrett Oakley went down with what appeared to be a high ankle sprain on his left foot. The offense kept it together for the rest of the quarter then gradually ground to a halt in the fourth.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Knights, who average 29 3-point attempts per game and hit just around nine, shot 28 and made 13. Eight of those came in the first half. Still, Scotus trailed by just five at halftime thanks to 10 points from Oakley and five of its own makes from 3 - three by senior Kaden Young.

Norfolk Catholic scored the final seven points of the third quarter for a 52-41 lead then scored the first four in the fourth quarter when Scotus missed its first four shots.

"It's about resiliency, it's about battling, it's about continuing to fight. When Garrett goes down, it changes the game completely," coach Tyler Swanson said. "...We played just about two quarters without him. If you had told me that, playing half a game without Garret, it's not hard to see this happening. It probably will happen because we just don't have any size after that."

Check back later on Wednesday for more on this story.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mistakes mar SCC's upset bid
Sports

Mistakes mar SCC's upset bid

  • Updated

St. Paul boys basketball has won nine of its first 10 with a solid defense that has yet to allow 50 points in a game this season. That defensi…

+4
HLHF boys end mini skid
Sports

HLHF boys end mini skid

  • Updated

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball coach Joe Hesse gave his wife an early present Tuesday night, at least one she'll get to enjoy wh…

Mustangs race past Scotus boys
Boys

Mustangs race past Scotus boys

  • Updated

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball had 27 points at halftime of Tuesday's home game against Omaha Concordia. For a team looking to averag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News