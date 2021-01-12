Scotus boys fade in loss to Norfolk Catholic

The Scotus Central Catholic offense began to fade early in the second half, due primarily to a major injury, and Scotus faded over the final 14 minutes in a 63-53 loss to Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday night at the Dowd Activity Center.

The Shamrocks trailed the Knights 36-31 with 6:27 remaining in the third when junior center Garrett Oakley went down with what appeared to be a high ankle sprain on his left foot. The offense kept it together for the rest of the quarter then gradually ground to a halt in the fourth.

The Knights, who average 29 3-point attempts per game and hit just around nine, shot 28 and made 13. Eight of those came in the first half. Still, Scotus trailed by just five at halftime thanks to 10 points from Oakley and five of its own makes from 3 - three by senior Kaden Young.

Norfolk Catholic scored the final seven points of the third quarter for a 52-41 lead then scored the first four in the fourth quarter when Scotus missed its first four shots.