Scotus Boys Golf: Move back to Class C puts Shamrocks in driver's seat

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
This is the year for a Scotus Central Catholic boys golf state championship. OK, though that's likely beyond the Shamrocks exact expectations, belief was high for a 2020 season thanks to a move back to Class C.
Scotus won its one and only team state championship in Class B in 1981 and has one individual champion in its history, Brady Vancura in 2011. In the past 15 years, SCC has made regular appearances at state with the full team in tow, but has finished seventh or below each time but once.
The 2016 group was third in Class B, 17 shots back of the state champions.
Scotus has been competing in Class B every year since 2011 with mixed results. Four times the Shamrocks have sent the full team, three other times at least one golfer was on the course; twice there was no Shamrock representation.
SCC last went as a group in 2018 and finished 11th.
But 11th in Class B can often be quite different when applied to Class C. With that in mind, the Shamrocks are looking forward to success at the district meet and a chance to make some noise at state.
"We’re the biggest school in Class C right now, and this was our year to go to the state tournament as a team and maybe have a chance to place or be a top-five team," coach Tyler Swanson said. "It’s one of those things when you go from Class B to Class C, there’s a bigger drop off in your districts and your state."
In the years that Scotus has qualified to state as a team, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2013, not all performances would have earned a better finish going from one class to the other. Two years ago, the Shamrocks would have been two positions worse in the team standings. In the other three, there would have been marginal improvement.
The real difference is at the district meets where Scotus has a much better chance to qualify for state, even with an off day. And if you don't get through the district, you don't have a chance to make a mark at state. So, the thinking goes, getting in shouldn't be a problem. After that, anything can happen.
"This was our year to go to state as a team," Swanson said. "I think we’re good enough. I think our district is favorable for us to be in the top three. I think the four guys we have right now that are varsity guys, they’re going to carry us really well.
Scotus, with an enrollment of 88 boys in grades 9-11, dropped below the final Class B school, Pierce with 89, and joined Fullerton in Class C at the very top.
You have free articles remaining.
There are 73 schools in the C classification ranging from Scotus' 88 down to 43 for Sutherland and Kimball.
The district the Shamrocks are assigned to includes 14 other programs and is set to be held on May 19 at the Oakland Golf Club. David City, Oakland-Craig and Yutan are all in the field and were all-state tournament teams a year ago.
Oakland-Craig was third overall, David City eighth and Yutan 12th during state at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. Each one of those squads returns at least three members. Yutan didn't have a senior in its top five.
Scotus graduated its top player from a year ago and played on a different course than those teams in the district round. But for comparison's sake, the Shamrocks shot a 334. That would have beaten all three of those teams at state and in the district round.
Of course, all of that remains in question after the spring sports season was suspended to March 30 then suspended again until May 1.
"I really hope we get to have some kind of a shortened season for this year going into next year," Swanson said. "I’d like some of these sophomores and freshmen and juniors to get some experience before taking a full year off."
That's the future need for the program. The immediate need, if golf is played, is reshaping the team following the graduation of Bryce VunCannon. VunCannon was Scotus' top player for almost the entirety of his varsity career.
He finished with a state third-place medal a year ago as the only Shamrock representative, was fifth in 2018, tied for 22nd in 2017 and tied for 34th in 2016.
No one on the current roster has ever played at state. However, there are candidates ready to put together perhaps a more balanced team than SCC has had recently.
There are still two VunCannons on the roster, Drew, a senior, and Seth a sophomore. Another senior, Jared Beaver, and another sophomore, Nolan Fleming, seemed to be part of what was a clear top four.
"(Seth) is not quite where Bryce was at last year. He’s probably not quite where (Bryce) was as a sophomore yet, but he works at it. I think he’s got a lot of potential to be our No. 1," Swanson said. "Right behind him, nipping at his heels is Nolan Fleming, another sophomore. Those guys grew up playing golf."
Swanson added that Drew VunCannon is a fundamentally strong player the team was ready to depend on for consistency and Beaver made a big step between his sophomore and junior year. The Shamrock head coach was anxious to see that next step if it's allowed to happen.
"We’re really excited this year about going to Kearney and getting a chance to play at state," Swanson said. "I hope we get that opportunity."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!