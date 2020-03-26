Scotus Boys Golf: Move back to Class C puts Shamrocks in driver's seat

"We’re the biggest school in Class C right now, and this was our year to go to the state tournament as a team and maybe have a chance to place or be a top-five team," coach Tyler Swanson said. "It’s one of those things when you go from Class B to Class C, there’s a bigger drop off in your districts and your state."

In the years that Scotus has qualified to state as a team, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2013, not all performances would have earned a better finish going from one class to the other. Two years ago, the Shamrocks would have been two positions worse in the team standings. In the other three, there would have been marginal improvement.

The real difference is at the district meets where Scotus has a much better chance to qualify for state, even with an off day. And if you don't get through the district, you don't have a chance to make a mark at state. So, the thinking goes, getting in shouldn't be a problem. After that, anything can happen.

"This was our year to go to state as a team," Swanson said. "I think we’re good enough. I think our district is favorable for us to be in the top three. I think the four guys we have right now that are varsity guys, they’re going to carry us really well.