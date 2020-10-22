Scotus Boys prep for state with one eye on title hopes

"We never really knew how good we were," Gasper. "It was hard to compare until the UNK meet. We didn't know how we did because it's such a big meet, and when they announced us as first we knew we could definitely be a contender for a state trophy."

Gaspar and Juarez have been running the longest out of the four seniors. Gaspar will be competing in his fourth state meet and Juarez his third.

Juarez joined cross country in seventh grade after his cousin also ran.

"I didn't really know what I was getting myself into," he said. "I've been enjoying it over the years."

Gaspar said he had a tough time choosing between football and cross country. His mom was a runner, but his dad had played football. He eventually chose to go with cross country, a decision that seems to have paid off.

Thorson joined the team for the first time this year after the other three seniors persuaded him to come out. He didn't play any fall sports last year.

"They've been nagging at me to go out," he said. "Last year they wanted me to go out and I decided not to, but this year I decided to go out, and it's been a fun time."