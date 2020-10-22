Scotus Boys prep for state with one eye on title hopes

Scotus Central Catholic seniors Michael Gasper, Nicolas Schultz, Ross Thorson and Benjamin Juarez were in sixth grade the last time a Shamrock boys team brought back a team trophy
The last time the Scotus boys won a state championship the four classmates were only in third grade.
Bringing a trophy back to Columbus would be the cherry on top of what has already been a successful final season for the quartet.
"Every day I show up to school and I walk by the new gym and I see all those trophies," Gasper said. "I'd really like to put something in there to contribute to that."
Scotus came into this year with the goal of making it to state for the third-straight year, but after winning the UNK Invite against some of the top teams in the state the expectations were raised.
It won't be an easy task. Pierce and Scotus have been locked in a back-and-forth battle for Class C superiority. The Shamrocks won at UNK but the Bluejays answered back last week at the district meet.
"I think we just have to run our best on Friday," Juarez said. "We have to go out there and catch the teams that are difficult."
At the UNK Invite, Scotus defeated 37 other teams, including all four teams listed ahead in the ratings. The Shamrocks had some questions coming into the year, but answered many of them with the victory.
"We never really knew how good we were," Gasper. "It was hard to compare until the UNK meet. We didn't know how we did because it's such a big meet, and when they announced us as first we knew we could definitely be a contender for a state trophy."
Gaspar and Juarez have been running the longest out of the four seniors. Gaspar will be competing in his fourth state meet and Juarez his third.
Juarez joined cross country in seventh grade after his cousin also ran.
"I didn't really know what I was getting myself into," he said. "I've been enjoying it over the years."
Gaspar said he had a tough time choosing between football and cross country. His mom was a runner, but his dad had played football. He eventually chose to go with cross country, a decision that seems to have paid off.
Thorson joined the team for the first time this year after the other three seniors persuaded him to come out. He didn't play any fall sports last year.
"They've been nagging at me to go out," he said. "Last year they wanted me to go out and I decided not to, but this year I decided to go out, and it's been a fun time."
Schultz played football as a freshman and sophomore before a switch to cross country as a junior. He injured his wrist as a freshman, which ended his season. By sophomore year, he decided that cross country fit him better.
"I just wasn't a big kid or anything," he said. "I wasn't built for football. I knew (the cross country team) was losing a senior, so I decided to give it a try. I was happy with my decision."
A relationship as classmates and friends has formed a tight bond between the four. Yet, that doesn't mean there isn't some friendly rivalires each time out in training and on the course.
"There's always that little inside competition," Gasper said. "We're all four really good friends. We all want each other to do good. Sometimes you just want to do better than the others."
The four seniors along with freshman Caleb Schumacher and Jude Maguire are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
