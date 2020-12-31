Scotus boys shred Schuyler from 3

Scotus was 10 for 20 before the fourth quarter and had 3-point makes by, in addition to Faust, Trenton Cielocha, Kaden Young, Nolan Fleming and Seth VunCannon.

The Shamrocks began to pull away in the second on 4 for 5 shooting from outside. Fleming and Faust hit back-to-back from beyond the arc before Schuyler senior Aaron Langmeier scored on a turnover for a 25-18 SCC lead at halftime.

The Shamrocks then cahsed in four more on six tries in the third and scored the first 10 points of the frame on a VunCannon layup, Young 3, Faust 3 and Garrett Oakley bucket.

"There 3-point shot, I think, is slowly becoming a strength of our team that we didn't know was going to be there," coach Tyler Swanson said. "When you look at the guys we have coming into the year, it wasn't necessarily a strength for some of those guys. But guys have found their stroke, and it's starting to show off in games."

Just as notable, and maybe even more so considering Schuyler's roster includes two 6-foot-5 players, was holding an opponent to its lowest total of the season. The Warriors towering seniors, East Hall and Aaron Langemeier, had just 20 points between them after combining for 37 the night before against Lakeview.