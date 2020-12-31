Scotus boys shred Schuyler from 3

Likely not since the 2019 postseason, nearly two years ago, has Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball put together two complete games the way it has at the 39th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament over the last two days.
Wednesday it was a a 59-50 win over Twin River that saw the Shamrocks make all the big plays down the stretch. On Thursday, SCC took a championship win over Schuyler 49-29 with 11 3-pointers made by five different players.
The way the two games were won - in crunch time and by extending a lead - haven't happened in back-to-back games since those playoffs when Scotus made a surprise run to the district final. In fact, that's the last time Scotus has won back-to-back games of any kind, regular or postseason.
To say it felt like a long time coming would be a significant understatement.
"It's good getting wins. Earlier this year, it was tough for us to win games. We've been in games but never win," senior Josh Faust said. "These games are good for us, especially the one yesterday because it was a close game and we pulled away for once. We've struggled to do that the last couple of years."
Faust, almost certainly to be named to the all-tournament team, was the main cog in the Scotus perimeter assault. He hit five 3-pointers for a Shamrock squad that was 11 for 27 for the game.
Scotus was 10 for 20 before the fourth quarter and had 3-point makes by, in addition to Faust, Trenton Cielocha, Kaden Young, Nolan Fleming and Seth VunCannon.
The Shamrocks began to pull away in the second on 4 for 5 shooting from outside. Fleming and Faust hit back-to-back from beyond the arc before Schuyler senior Aaron Langmeier scored on a turnover for a 25-18 SCC lead at halftime.
The Shamrocks then cahsed in four more on six tries in the third and scored the first 10 points of the frame on a VunCannon layup, Young 3, Faust 3 and Garrett Oakley bucket.
"There 3-point shot, I think, is slowly becoming a strength of our team that we didn't know was going to be there," coach Tyler Swanson said. "When you look at the guys we have coming into the year, it wasn't necessarily a strength for some of those guys. But guys have found their stroke, and it's starting to show off in games."
Just as notable, and maybe even more so considering Schuyler's roster includes two 6-foot-5 players, was holding an opponent to its lowest total of the season. The Warriors towering seniors, East Hall and Aaron Langemeier, had just 20 points between them after combining for 37 the night before against Lakeview.
"Before the fourth quarter, I think the other guys had chipped in more that those two, and that's what our goal was," Swanson said. "And when you talk defense, I think rebounding won us that game. When they missed, we got rebounds. We didn't let them have putbacks."
Scotus wins its 12th holiday tournament in school history and seventh out of the last eight. Seven different Shamrocks produced points - the same number as the day before. No other Scotus player was in double digits, but Oakley and VunCannon both had eight. Langemeier's 12 led Schuyler.
"We have a lot of guys that can sub in to give us breaks, but those guys also come in and they score points, get turnovers, it really helps us," Faust said. "This is big. The loss last year was tough. We really wanted to come out and show we were the best team in the tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.