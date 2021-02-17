Scotus’ D helps Shamrocks advance to next round of subdistrict tourney

Scotus Central Catholic’s girls defense proved to be the element visiting Boone Central could counter Wednesday night in the first round of the subdistrict tournament at the Down Activity Center.

The Shamrocks gave up one point apiece in both the second and third quarters, allowing the hosts to cruise to an easy 43-24 victory and one step closer to a district final.

Scotus will play David City on Thursday - a 45-30 winner over Lakeview in the later game.

“Our goal was to keep the ball out of the paint, and we did a really good job of doing that for the most part, tonight,” Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. “And we rebounded the ball really well on the defensive side of the ball as well. For us to be successful, we have to play really hard on defense.”

The Shamrocks’ Janae Rusher led all scorers with 15, while Camille Pelan added 10 and Grace Mustard almost had a double-double with nine points to go along with 11 boards.

“It’s nice that we got it done,” said senior Ava Kuhl, who had shared a team-high of three assists to go along with a pair of rebounds. “It’s nice to know that we have a game tomorrow. … It was nice to take care of business tonight and get it done here.”