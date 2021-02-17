Scotus’ D helps Shamrocks advance to next round of subdistrict tourney

Scotus Central Catholic’s girls defense proved to be the element visiting Boone Central could counter Wednesday night in the first round of the subdistrict tournament at the Down Activity Center.
The Shamrocks gave up one point apiece in both the second and third quarters, allowing the hosts to cruise to an easy 43-24 victory and one step closer to a district final.
Scotus will play David City on Thursday - a 45-30 winner over Lakeview in the later game.
“Our goal was to keep the ball out of the paint, and we did a really good job of doing that for the most part, tonight,” Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. “And we rebounded the ball really well on the defensive side of the ball as well. For us to be successful, we have to play really hard on defense.”
The Shamrocks’ Janae Rusher led all scorers with 15, while Camille Pelan added 10 and Grace Mustard almost had a double-double with nine points to go along with 11 boards.
“It’s nice that we got it done,” said senior Ava Kuhl, who had shared a team-high of three assists to go along with a pair of rebounds. “It’s nice to know that we have a game tomorrow. … It was nice to take care of business tonight and get it done here.”
The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed a day due to inclement weather.
The Shamrocks had to shake off a somewhat slow start as the Cardinals got out to an early 5-1 lead. But starting midway through the first quarter and late into the second, the hosts went on a 19-2 run that provided them a double-digit edge they would never squander.
Scotus ended up going into halftime ahead 22-8.
The Shamrocks' defense still proved to be quite the headache for the Cardinals in the third quarter. The home team held Boone Central to one point in both the second and third - allowing only a free throw with 45 seconds remaining in the third.
But a defensive-minded approach to the sport isn’t anything new to the Ridder or his players.
“If we take care of business down there (on the defensive end) then we hope our offense comes from that,” Kuhl said. “But if our defense is at its best then everything should come (together).”
Scotus went into the final period ahead 34-9.
Boone Central was able to cut into the lead late as the Cardinals closed out the game outscoring Scotus 15-9 in the final period.
Although the 'Rocks didn’t immediately know who they would battle in the Lakeview-David City game which followed after, Ridder said his team was ready for whichever side came out victorious.
“We just got to come out and play really hard,” he said. “We’ve got to play great defense and take great shots, just take every game we (play). If we do all those things, and control all the controllables, then it’ll take care of itself.”
Scotus will play David City at 6 Thursday back at the Dowd Activity Center.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.