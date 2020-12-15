Scotus girls even up record in win over Concordia

"We came out a little fast. We had nine turnovers in the first half, and we were just going a little too fast, mentally, not so much physically," Ridder said. "As the game went on we kind of settled in on the offensive end.

"We got good looks; we've just got to knock them down."

Mustard had eight of her 10 in the first half and put together eight rebounds. Steffensemeier put together six boards and two blocks. Pelan had four rebounds and two steals.

Scotus closes the pre-holiday schedule with 3-1 Pierce at home on Friday, at No. 1 West Point-Beemer on Saturday then back home Dec. 22 for D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

While it's a murder's row of opponents before a few days off, Ridder said his group remains focused on the details rather than look too far ahead.

"We've just got to continue to work on what we do and do it as best as we possibly can. Come game time, we want to be competitive and give ourselves and opportunity to win," Ridder said. "It starts with rebounding and playing really good defense. Offensively, we just continue to work to execute as best we can and get the easiest possible shot."

