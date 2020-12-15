Scotus girls even up record in win over Concordia

Three different Shamrocks reached double figures while the defense firmly controlled the action on the other end in a 48-20 Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball home win Tuesday over Omaha Concordia.
Camille Pelan led with 11 points while Grace Mustard and Hailey Steffensmeier both had 10 for an SCC squad that evened up its record at 2-2 following back-to-back losses.
Shamrock shooting and execution was somewhat lacking in the beginning, but rebounding and defense did enough to overcome inconsistent scoring.
Scotus opened up 13-5 lead after the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.
"We did a good job keeping the ball in front of us, and as the game went on we rebounded better," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Offensively, we didn't necessarily shoot our best game, but I thought we crashed the boards well and we found some different ways to score."
Scotus was 5 of 9 from the floor in the first quarter and hit two 3-pointers but was sporadic over the final 24 minutes. Pelan and Janae Rusher started the 9-0 run with back-to-back 3s. Rusher hit hers following a Concordia giveaway.
Pelan then made a free throw, Steffensmeier scored on the inside and Mustard did the same moments later.
Scotus stretched it to 22-10 at halftime and 30-14 after three quarters. The final margin was the largest lead of the game.
"We came out a little fast. We had nine turnovers in the first half, and we were just going a little too fast, mentally, not so much physically," Ridder said. "As the game went on we kind of settled in on the offensive end.
"We got good looks; we've just got to knock them down."
Mustard had eight of her 10 in the first half and put together eight rebounds. Steffensemeier put together six boards and two blocks. Pelan had four rebounds and two steals.
Scotus closes the pre-holiday schedule with 3-1 Pierce at home on Friday, at No. 1 West Point-Beemer on Saturday then back home Dec. 22 for D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
While it's a murder's row of opponents before a few days off, Ridder said his group remains focused on the details rather than look too far ahead.
"We've just got to continue to work on what we do and do it as best as we possibly can. Come game time, we want to be competitive and give ourselves and opportunity to win," Ridder said. "It starts with rebounding and playing really good defense. Offensively, we just continue to work to execute as best we can and get the easiest possible shot."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
