Scotus girls find a way in OT thriller
Scotus girls find a way in OT thriller

Janae Rusher

Scotus senior Janae Rusher splits a pair of Norfolk Catholic defenders in Tuesday's home win. Rusher tied the game late and gave the Shamrocks the lead for good in overtime.

 Nate Tenopir

The Scotus Central Catholic girls took advantage of missed free throws, created crucial turnovers and added perhaps one of their most important marks to the win column in a 48-44 home victory over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday at the Dowd Activity Center.

It was just the third time the Shamrocks have played in a single-digit game this season and the first time they've come through on the winning end. In the previous 12 games, the final margin has been a blowout one way or the other. The average margin of victory was 17 points.

That wasn't the case Tuesday when the largest lead for either side was five points.

SCC took the lead for good early in overtime when senior Janae Rusher sank a 3 for a 42-41 lead. Scotus converted free throws the rest of the way and forced Norfolk Catholic turnovers on three of its final four possessions.

Rusher also tied the game with under a minute remaining on a layup and a foul. She missed the ensuing free throw but stole a pass for one final Scotus shot.

Norfolk Catholic missed eight free throws over the final eight minutes of regulation and were just 8 for 17 from the line for the game.

Scotus had lost its last two and dropped to 6-6 before the victory.

"The last couple of games we've been getting down and haven't been able to find a way back and compete. So, as a team I thought we did a real good job of keeping it together and playing good defense. Our defense was a lot better tonight. It means a lot to get back on a win streak."

Check back later on Wednesday for more on this story.

