Scotus girls knock off #1

The defense held returning all-state guard Sidney Swanson and Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball earned its biggest win of the young season Saturday in a 51-41 win at West Point-Beemer.

The Cadets, thanks to the return of Swanson for her senior season and back-to-back trips to the state tournament, entered the year ranked No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason ratings.

The Shamrocks handed them their second loss of the year thanks to three players in double figures and a strong second quarter.

The win is the second over a preseason rated program for Scotus, which faced three ranked teams in its first three games. SCC is 4-2 on the year and now 2-2 against top-10 teams.

"Our St. Cecilia win was big because it's another really good team. But the thing that I thought was impressive was, we had to play really hard to beat Pierce (the night before), and to beat West Point-Beemer, we had to have really good effort as well," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I think what we learned is we have the type of kids that can turn around and play really well two days in a row with energy and effort. You really have to take your hat off to the kids for playing that hard two days in a row."