Scotus girls knock off #1

The defense held returning all-state guard Sidney Swanson and Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball earned its biggest win of the young season Saturday in a 51-41 win at West Point-Beemer.
The Cadets, thanks to the return of Swanson for her senior season and back-to-back trips to the state tournament, entered the year ranked No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason ratings.
The Shamrocks handed them their second loss of the year thanks to three players in double figures and a strong second quarter.
The win is the second over a preseason rated program for Scotus, which faced three ranked teams in its first three games. SCC is 4-2 on the year and now 2-2 against top-10 teams.
"Our St. Cecilia win was big because it's another really good team. But the thing that I thought was impressive was, we had to play really hard to beat Pierce (the night before), and to beat West Point-Beemer, we had to have really good effort as well," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I think what we learned is we have the type of kids that can turn around and play really well two days in a row with energy and effort. You really have to take your hat off to the kids for playing that hard two days in a row."
Senior Kamryn Chohon put Scotus off on the right foot with seven of her 11 points and a 15-14 lead. The Shamrocks then held the Cadets just eight points and took a 10-point advantage into halftime thanks to two 3-pointers by Ava Kuhl. West Point-Beemer cut it to two in the third quarter but Kuhl hit another 3 and the Cadets never came any closer.
Grace Mustard led Scotus with 13 and hit six free throws in the fourth quarter as SCC finished it off 10 of 14 at the line. Kuhl and Hailey Steffensmeier were also in double figures with 11 points apiece.
"I think Grace is becoming more comfortable with being aggressive," Ridder said. "She is doing a really good job right now of driving to the rim and finishing around the rim against teams that try and pressure us."
Friday: Scotus 52, Pierce 31: Scotus shut out the visitors in the first quarter and built on a 10-point lead with two Camille Pelan 3s and six points by Chohon in the second quarter. It was a 28-12 lead at the half that became 41-22 after three quarters.
Chohon and Mustard both had 11 while Janae Rusher scored 10.
"Our kids just came out with a flood of energy. They did a good job of preparing that last few days in practice," Ridder said. "We made Pierce take some shots that weren't necessarily wanting to take and we rebounded well.
"...Pierce plays an aggressive man. (Chohon) did a good job of attacking and finishing around the rim, same thing with Janae. She did a good job of driving, too."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
