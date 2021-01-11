Scotus girls suffer back-to-back losses

Mustard had six rebounds to go with her 20 points. Kuhl finished with nine points, three assists and three steals.

“We were just kind of rushed offensively in the first half,” Ridder said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting our kids to become more patient against a pressure defense. In the second half, we did a good job of scoring, but when you’ve got the lead you can wait for a better shot. (Neumann) had all the confidence after the first half.”

Thursday – York 55, Scotus 33: The Shamrocks suffered from inconsistent offense also in Thursday’s road loss to the No. 2 team in Class B. Scotus failed to score 10 or more points in any quarter until the fourth and fell into quarter deficits of 14-9, 29-15 and 39-22.

“York really pressured us with their man. We struggled with turnovers,” Ridder said. “We did not rebound well and gave them quite a few second-chance opportunities.”

Mattie Pohl drove the Dukes with 20 points. She had 13 of those in the first half and sank three first-half 3-pointers.

Senior Camille Pelan sank three 3s and had 11 points for Scotus while Mustard had 10.