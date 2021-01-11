Scotus girls suffer back-to-back losses

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball struggled to make any offensive headway in the first half and never recovered in a 51-43 loss Saturday afternoon at Wahoo Neumann.
Neumann held Scotus to just 15 first-half points and gave Scotus a second straight loss following a road defeat at York on Thursday. Scotus dropped to 6-6 and is just 2-4 since it’s three-game win streak before the holiday tournament.
“We didn’t shoot well, and we turned the ball over too much in the first half,” coach Jarrod Ridder said. “We cut it to three in the second half, but it just took us too much energy to get it back to that point. They always made a shot or made a play when we cut it close.”
Scotus had just 10 points through the first 15 minutes before senior Ava Kuhl had her own five-point streak before the half and cut the lead to 25-15 at the break. Junior Grace Mustard did all she could in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
After scoring a career-high 19 earlier in the week, Mustard finished with 20 and had half of that total in the third quarter. Still, that accounted for all but two Scotus points in the third. The Shamrocks only allowed six points in the third and, as Ridder said, had the deficit down to three in the fourth but the Cavaliers sank three 3-pointers in the final frame.
Mustard had six rebounds to go with her 20 points. Kuhl finished with nine points, three assists and three steals.
“We were just kind of rushed offensively in the first half,” Ridder said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting our kids to become more patient against a pressure defense. In the second half, we did a good job of scoring, but when you’ve got the lead you can wait for a better shot. (Neumann) had all the confidence after the first half.”
Thursday – York 55, Scotus 33: The Shamrocks suffered from inconsistent offense also in Thursday’s road loss to the No. 2 team in Class B. Scotus failed to score 10 or more points in any quarter until the fourth and fell into quarter deficits of 14-9, 29-15 and 39-22.
“York really pressured us with their man. We struggled with turnovers,” Ridder said. “We did not rebound well and gave them quite a few second-chance opportunities.”
Mattie Pohl drove the Dukes with 20 points. She had 13 of those in the first half and sank three first-half 3-pointers.
Senior Camille Pelan sank three 3s and had 11 points for Scotus while Mustard had 10.
“We just have to be more consistent in all areas – offense, defense, everything,” Ridder said. “We can’t turn the ball over and we need to play good defense and rebound well for us to be successful. As coaches, as well, we also need to do a better job of putting kids in the right positions to do those things.”
