Scotus girls win defensive battle over Boone Central

The Scotus Central Catholic girls found the range in the second period and began to pull away for the win in a defensive slugfest Thursday at home over Boone Central.

The Shamrocks won 38-18 - the second time they've held an opponent to 18 points - and only allowed six in the first half while building a 19-point halftime lead.

Both teams struggled to find offense in the first quarter. Scotus led 10-6 then sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter and cruised to the win.

"I thought we played pretty good defense, and they had some long possessions," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "It was very much a half-court game.

"We just did a really good job of keeping them out of the paint, and we rebounded well."

Scotus' second quarter 3-point barrage came from three different players. Clarissa Kosch, Kamryn Chohon and Camille Pelan all hit from distance.

Eight different Shamrocks scored a point, but none were in double figures. Senior Janae Rusher had nine points and sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier scored 7.