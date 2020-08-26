Scotus golf: Keeping the streak alive

Helping ease the anxiety are the upperclassmen. Niedbalski said the three with state experience have done a good job of teaching and leading the younger players.

"They've done a good job of taking them under their wing, letting them know what we do and how we do and what's expected," Niedbalski said. "As a Scotus team, we reach for state over and over and over again.

"Every year the returning girls come in with the mindset that this is something that's expected of them. We have to continue the tradition that Scotus has of being in the state tournament."

Youth and inexperience might be the biggest question marks remaining for Niedbalski, but the team is turning last year's weakness into a strength.

In 2019, the Shamrocks struggled on their short game from time to time. The returning players have spent the offseason focusing on this part of their game and have made major strides.