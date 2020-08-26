Scotus golf: Keeping the streak alive

The expectation for the Scotus Central Catholic girls golf team is pretty simple at this point; make state.
The last time the Shamrocks didn't make state as a team was 2011, and even then they had an individual competitor. The last time Scotus didn't have anyone at state was 16 years ago.
Head coach Tanya Niedbalski says making the championship remains the goal of the program, and the returning players feel the same way.
"They want a trip to state," she said of her team. "It's an honor. A lot of Class C teams have never been to the state tournament or have only been there one or two times."
In 26 years of coaching, Niedbalski has ended nearly every season coaching at the final event on the calendar. If she and the Shamrocks are there again, they won't have to travel far. This year's Class C tournament is at the Elks Country Club.
In total, Scotus has 13 girls out this year, but many of those 13 are underclassmen that will need to grow into varsity form quickly for the Shamrocks to have success. Only one of the 13 players is a senior and two are juniors.
Niedbalski's team returns two with state experience - senior Jaelyn Podolak and junior Alaina Dierman were both on the course in North Platte last fall. Dierman was also part of the 2018 Scotus team that played at state.
The rest of the team is composed of five sophomores and five freshmen.
Despite being a young team, the head coach has faith in the Shamrocks' ability to keep the streak alive.
"I think they can," Niedbalski said. "We've got a couple underclassmen that have been showing some good things out on the course. We have a little freshman coming in and she's going to be a varsity starter."
That freshman is Cecilia Arndt.
The younger players may not be lacking talent, but the lack of experience tends to create some nervousness early in the season.
"Will the youth be able to step up to the challenge?" Niedbalski asked. "They're nervous. Right now, they're trying to figure out if they're going to be one of the top five or the top 10. There's a little bit of competition going on to see who will be the starters."
Helping ease the anxiety are the upperclassmen. Niedbalski said the three with state experience have done a good job of teaching and leading the younger players.
"They've done a good job of taking them under their wing, letting them know what we do and how we do and what's expected," Niedbalski said. "As a Scotus team, we reach for state over and over and over again.
"Every year the returning girls come in with the mindset that this is something that's expected of them. We have to continue the tradition that Scotus has of being in the state tournament."
Youth and inexperience might be the biggest question marks remaining for Niedbalski, but the team is turning last year's weakness into a strength.
In 2019, the Shamrocks struggled on their short game from time to time. The returning players have spent the offseason focusing on this part of their game and have made major strides.
"Our chipping and putting seemed to have improved at least from what I've seen so far," Niedbalski said. "That was one of our weaknesses last year. We have good team chemistry. The girls get along well."
Scotus starts the season at 4 p.m. on Friday in a dual against Norfolk Catholic at Quail Run.
Consistency is the main goal of the first competition, and avoiding anything larger than a triple bogey.
"Our goal is to never have a snowman on your card, that's an eight," Niedbalski said. "We want to score below eight on every single hole, and we want to two-putt on every hole, two-putt or less."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
