Scotus offense goes silent in district loss

GRAND ISLAND - Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball suffered nearly 17 minutes without a field goal and only scored three points in the second half of Friday's C1-5 31-21 district final loss to Broken Bow at Northwest High School.
The Shamrocks managed to find themselves in an 18-18 tie at halftime and only trailed by two after the third quarter. But the Indians went on a 10-2 run in the final eight minutes to pull away.
"We held a team that averages 60 points a game to 31," head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "It was not our greatest night offensively, but because we played so hard on defense we gave ourselves a chance to win in the end and be competitive."
Scotus opened the game on an 8-3 run after Janae Rusher scored six and Grace Mustard hit a shot..
Broken Bow then scored seven of the next nine to tie the score at 10-10 after the first.
The Indians scored the first four points of the second before Camille Pelan knocked down a 3 from the corner and Mustard scored on a layup about halfway through.
Little did Scotus know that would be its last field goal until the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks didn't score in the third but only allowed three points.
Broken Bow pulled away in the fourth with the first seven points to give the Indians a 28-18 advantage.
Senior Kamryn Chohon finally broke the drought, fighting through contact to put the ball in the hoop. But with Broken Bow wasting the clock and relying on its 80% free throw shooting, the Indians finished it off 3 of 5 at the foul line.
"I thought we did a pretty good job handling their pressure," Ridder said. "We did a pretty good job executing. We just didn't make some shots. That is the way nights go sometimes. But because they can play defense, because we took care of the ball, we gave ourselves a chance to be successful."
Rusher led Scotus with eight points, Mustard scored six, Pelan finished with three and Hailey Steffensmeier and Chohon each added two.
This was the final game for five Scotus seniors. The Shamrocks closed out a 15-9 season. The loss was the second time in three years Scotus has fallen short in the district final after winning the 2018 state title.
"They've been with us for the last eight years going through all our 'Rocks Club basketball," Ridder said. "They have been terrific people. They are great role models, and they really, really are terrific kids. They'll be missed because of their basketball talents but also because of the great people that they are, and just the positive impact they make on our program."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com