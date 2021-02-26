Scotus offense goes silent in district loss

Senior Kamryn Chohon finally broke the drought, fighting through contact to put the ball in the hoop. But with Broken Bow wasting the clock and relying on its 80% free throw shooting, the Indians finished it off 3 of 5 at the foul line.

"I thought we did a pretty good job handling their pressure," Ridder said. "We did a pretty good job executing. We just didn't make some shots. That is the way nights go sometimes. But because they can play defense, because we took care of the ball, we gave ourselves a chance to be successful."

Rusher led Scotus with eight points, Mustard scored six, Pelan finished with three and Hailey Steffensmeier and Chohon each added two.

This was the final game for five Scotus seniors. The Shamrocks closed out a 15-9 season. The loss was the second time in three years Scotus has fallen short in the district final after winning the 2018 state title.

"They've been with us for the last eight years going through all our 'Rocks Club basketball," Ridder said. "They have been terrific people. They are great role models, and they really, really are terrific kids. They'll be missed because of their basketball talents but also because of the great people that they are, and just the positive impact they make on our program."

