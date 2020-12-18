Scotus Wrestling: Celebrating little victories

It's only been four years since Scotus Central Catholic wrestling enjoyed a gold medal. In less than 10 years as a program, the Shamrocks have two state champs and a conference championship.

There are many programs in Nebraska that have never achieved either of those and fewer still that can claim such a run in less than a decade. That it was the first decade of the program is even more impressive.

But while four years is only spans the varsity career of a wrestler, it feels like much longer since SCC was enjoying its hay days.

In the season after Marcus Dodson won the second ever Scotus gold, the Shamrocks had three medalists, two bronze, and were 12th in Class B.

Since then, SCC has sent 10 to Omaha and won a combined five matches.

As new head coach Tyler Linder takes over the program, his attention isn't so much on championships and medals as it is the day in and day out of finding success.

"The one thing we try to focus on is celebrating little victories when you get them," Linder said. "If you can find those sort of things every single day, that's how we build morale, that's how we build culture and that's how kids keep each other accountable and keep each other motivated."