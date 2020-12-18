Scotus Wrestling: Celebrating little victories

It's only been four years since Scotus Central Catholic wrestling enjoyed a gold medal. In less than 10 years as a program, the Shamrocks have two state champs and a conference championship.
There are many programs in Nebraska that have never achieved either of those and fewer still that can claim such a run in less than a decade. That it was the first decade of the program is even more impressive.
But while four years is only spans the varsity career of a wrestler, it feels like much longer since SCC was enjoying its hay days.
In the season after Marcus Dodson won the second ever Scotus gold, the Shamrocks had three medalists, two bronze, and were 12th in Class B.
Since then, SCC has sent 10 to Omaha and won a combined five matches.
As new head coach Tyler Linder takes over the program, his attention isn't so much on championships and medals as it is the day in and day out of finding success.
"The one thing we try to focus on is celebrating little victories when you get them," Linder said. "If you can find those sort of things every single day, that's how we build morale, that's how we build culture and that's how kids keep each other accountable and keep each other motivated."
Thanks to a roster full of more talent than most teams experience at the creation of a program, Scotus only somewhat confronted the struggles that normally arrive in the early stages.
Four seasons removed from the last gold medal and five since the only conference title, Scotus is more in line with programs at the beginning of existence.
Prior athletes and coaching staffs certainly put positive, solid pieces in place, but early success can be deceiving. Any quality program is built over time.
Linder is charged with setting more of that foundation with a group of 11. Scotus has four seniors on the roster - Sabastien Fritz, Ben Kamrath, Grant Neville and Evan Ruskamp.
"I think we've looked pretty good so far as a team," Kamrtha said. "Our dual record isn't going to be great because we only have 11 guys, but we knew that coming in. But, overall, we've got a lot of good returning kids that can do well, and we just try and push each other every day the best we can.
"We've got good kids who can lead and have a bright future."
Kamrath went 14-23 as a junior and lost in the heartbreak round of the district tournament. Fritz was 13-24 and eliminated in the consolation round of districts.
Neville hasn't wrestled since junior high and Ruskamp is completely new to the sport.
Those four have little accomplishment to point to between them, but in terms of how they've set the standard thus far, Linder has been pleased.
"I can’t speak highly enough about the character of our guys. They’re hard workers, they care about each other, they do the little things right," he said. "That always leads to positive morale, good attitudes and setting high expectations, and they’re leading by example."
Scotus was 10th out of 11 at the Lakeview Invite. Junior Riley Eickmeier was third while Kamrath and freshman Spencer Wittwer were both four. Last weekend at the Raymond Central Dual Tournament, Eickmeier was a perfect 5-0 while Fritz and Kamrath were 4-1 and sophomore Paul Littlefield won three matches.
Linder and assistant coach Roderick Boss, a 1996 state champ at David City, had a pretty good handle on what the group was all the way back to last spring. Linder was announced as coach in April, and with in-person classes suspended, had little opportunity to approach the student body and drum up support.
He's building for a day with 20 or more wrestlers where depth, intensity at practice and competition for starting spots is part of the every day activity. For now, many of the Shamrocks are working for improvement and a .500 record.
Among state challengers, Eickmeier and Kamrath have likely the most potential, though, Linder wouldn't be surprised at one or two more the way the team has been training.
“We are where we are, it’s where we expected to be, but I always set the bar pretty high," Linder said. "So, I’m expecting our guys to continue to improve."
And that means, as Linder mentioned, celebrating the little victories such as Fritz going 4-1 last weekend and the overall performance at Lakeview.
Scotus entered the Lakeview Invite without a wrestler worthy of a seed. But three medals, a win each for Neville and Ruskamp and fourth by freshman Spencer Wittwer told Linder the team was on the right track.
"What gets me out of bed (for 6 a.m. training) is I have 11 guys that want to get better, and they’ve got nobody to compare themselves to except for themselves," Linder said. "I think they want to prove, not to anybody else but to themselves, that they can do it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
