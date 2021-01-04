Scotus Wrestling: Kamrath opens new year 6-0

Scotus Central Catholic senior Ben Kamrath had to wait out the holiday break before he could get the taste of a missed rematch opportunity out of his mouth.

Kamrath has wrestled twice for bronze this year and lost both - first at the Lakeview Invite then Dec. 19 at Logan View. However, at Logan View, Kamrath had reached the five-match limit when he was set to challenge Fillmore Central's Jacob Stoner. Stoner earned a 2-0 win earlier in the day on a first period takedown.

Kamrath was eager for another try but was denied the opportunity.

That denial must have provided the spark necessary to get back on the mat. Kamrath accepted a forfeit in a Dec. 30 dual against Fremont Bergan then went a perfect 5-0 in five competitive matches over the weekend at the Wood River Holiday Duals.

He was the only Scotus wrestler to come out of the dual tournament unscathed and has now won 16 matches on the season.

Scotus wrestling took sixth at Wood River with a 2-3 showing on Saturday. SCC lost opening duals to powerhouse programs Amherst 70-12 and Broken Bow 78-3 before notching its first win 36-30 over the hosts.

A 39-24 win over Gibbon set up a fifth-place dual against Syracuse in which the Rockets took the victory 48-27.