Scotus Wrestling: Kamrath opens new year 6-0

Scotus Central Catholic senior Ben Kamrath had to wait out the holiday break before he could get the taste of a missed rematch opportunity out of his mouth.
Kamrath has wrestled twice for bronze this year and lost both - first at the Lakeview Invite then Dec. 19 at Logan View. However, at Logan View, Kamrath had reached the five-match limit when he was set to challenge Fillmore Central's Jacob Stoner. Stoner earned a 2-0 win earlier in the day on a first period takedown.
Kamrath was eager for another try but was denied the opportunity.
That denial must have provided the spark necessary to get back on the mat. Kamrath accepted a forfeit in a Dec. 30 dual against Fremont Bergan then went a perfect 5-0 in five competitive matches over the weekend at the Wood River Holiday Duals.
He was the only Scotus wrestler to come out of the dual tournament unscathed and has now won 16 matches on the season.
Scotus wrestling took sixth at Wood River with a 2-3 showing on Saturday. SCC lost opening duals to powerhouse programs Amherst 70-12 and Broken Bow 78-3 before notching its first win 36-30 over the hosts.
A 39-24 win over Gibbon set up a fifth-place dual against Syracuse in which the Rockets took the victory 48-27.
Kamrath pinned his opponent from Amherst late in the second period, edged out a wrestler from Broken Bow 3-2, picked up another pin against Wood River in the second period, made it two pins in a row against Gibbon and won 4-2 over a foe from Syracuse to wrap up the day.
Kamrath trailed against Broken Bow's Max Denson 2-0 in the first but evened it up on a reversal before the first period was over. He escaped in the second then fought off all of Denson's shots in the third.
A reversal in the second period of his match against Syracuse's Owen Wander was the difference.
Kamrath was one of only two winners against Amherst. Tyler Cline accepting a forfeit at 120 pounds was the other. He was the lone victor against Broken Bow.
Scotus trailed Wood River 24-6 with six matches remaining then won all but one of those. Riley Eickmeier took a forfeit just ahead of Kamrath's pin then Sabastien Fritz, Spencer Wittwer and Evan Ruskamp each collected six points in open weight classes.
It was a 21-15 deficit against Gibbon when Scotus won four of the final five. Only Paul Littlefield at 113 wrestled a competitive match. He scored a pin in a minute, 27 seconds ahead of forfeits for Cline, Gabe Gassen and Rudy Brunkhorst.
Syracuse had two pins and two forfeits in the first six matches of the fifth-place dual and built an advantage Scotus was unable to overcome. The Shamrocks had it trimmed down to 30-21 when two Syracuse pins and a forfeit gave the Rockets all they needed.
Scotus winners included Littlefield by forfeit, Brunkhorst by forfeit, Eickmeier with a pin in three minutes, Kamrath 4-2 and Wittwer on a first-period pin.
Fremont Bergan 60, Scotus 23: Scotus managed only four wins, and only one of those was in a competitive match. In addition to Kamrath's forfeit win, Fritz and Wittwer collected similar victories.
Eickmeier was the lone head-to-head winner at 160 in the second match of the night. He put together an 18-3 technical fall in just four minutes.
Scotus had all four of its victories in the first six matches and led 24-12 when Bergan rattled off six pins and two forfeits.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.