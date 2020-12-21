Scouts boys win back half of double

Three Shamrocks finished in double figures and the ball went in the hoop much more the second night around for a 62-43 Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball win Saturday at West Point-Beemer.

After scoring just two points in the first quarter the night before Scotus came out with a better shooting touch then allowed just two points in the second. Already with an 18-13 lead thanks to four first-quarter 3-pointers, the Shamrocks stretched it to 34-15 at the break with four more shots from distance.

Scotus cruised to the win and improved to 4-2 on the season.

"We shot the ball well. Making shots makes it easier whether you're playing defense well or not. If you're making shots you can live with other mistakes," coach Tyler Swanson said. "We watched the film Friday night and Saturday morning and it didn't seem like the game Friday was as bad as it felt. We just didn't make shots.

"Saturday we went out and made shots in the first and second quarter and pulled away early."

Josh Faust and Garrett Oakley both finished with team-high totals of 18 points, and Fast was on fire early. He had 13 in the first half with two 3-pointers in each quarter. Oakley had seven at the break then took control in the third with nine.