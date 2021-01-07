Seniors set the tone on CHS Senior Night

The Discoverers put it away with five straight wins starting with Loosvelt's upset. He found success on a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal.

Senior Blayze Standley won by pin with 17 seconds remaining in the first period, Blaser put Adkins on the mat, senior Justin Gaston did the same in 1:12 and Carter Fedde accepted a forfeit at 220.

"I'm happy, but I'm really sad at the same time," Gaston said. "It's been amazing the last four years with these guys. I wouldn't want to do it with any other team, but it's hard to say goodbye at the same time.

"This is my last home meet. I'm just happy to be out here and do my best. Knowing it's your best one definitely motivates you and makes you go harder."

The lone senior loser on the night was Jordan Williams at heavyweight by pin 15 seconds into the second period. But Williams, who hovers wright around 200 pounds, hit the first move of the match and had Benjamin Yoder in pinning position before Yoder reversed. The reduced crowd was as loud as ever when he nearly won by pin.

"He went out there swinging and went for it," Keiswetter said. "He wasn't going to just sit back. He was going to go for it. He knows he's lighter and that other guy is big, but he just went after him.