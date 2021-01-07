Seniors set the tone on CHS Senior Night

Four of the five seniors who took to the mat produced wins and the other gave the home crowd a reason to cheer in a 57-16 Senior Night win for Columbus High wrestling over Plattsmouth on Thursday.
The Blue Devils managed just three head-to-head wins against a Discoverer lineup that won the other 11 and scored pins in seven of those.
Senior Drew Loosvelt wasn't one of those pinfall winners, but he had the upset of the night in a 4-1 victory over Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association 160-pound No. 4 Josh Colgrove. Caleb Adkins, No. 6 at 182, was dominated by Columbus sophomore Liam Blaser in a pin that took just over a minute.
"It was good to see different competition and see the guys do things we work on in practice, and our seniors all performed well. That was awesome, too," CHS head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "He shut him down, and Drew is a funky wrestler. He's a good scrambler. ...He didn't do any crazy stuff, just broke him down a bunch of times and wore him down."
Blake Cerny (120) and Caydn Kucera (126) jumpstarted Columbus to 12-0 lead when Cerny accepted a forfeit and Kucera turned a 9-3 second-period lead into a pin.
Dominic Cherek gave Plattsmouth one of its two pinfall wins on the night in 1:31 over Jaden McFarland, Marcus Beltran and senior Alex Korte gave CHS back-to-back decision wins then Plattsmouth's Josh Adkins won 14-5 over Carter Braun.
The Discoverers put it away with five straight wins starting with Loosvelt's upset. He found success on a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal.
Senior Blayze Standley won by pin with 17 seconds remaining in the first period, Blaser put Adkins on the mat, senior Justin Gaston did the same in 1:12 and Carter Fedde accepted a forfeit at 220.
"I'm happy, but I'm really sad at the same time," Gaston said. "It's been amazing the last four years with these guys. I wouldn't want to do it with any other team, but it's hard to say goodbye at the same time.
"This is my last home meet. I'm just happy to be out here and do my best. Knowing it's your best one definitely motivates you and makes you go harder."
The lone senior loser on the night was Jordan Williams at heavyweight by pin 15 seconds into the second period. But Williams, who hovers wright around 200 pounds, hit the first move of the match and had Benjamin Yoder in pinning position before Yoder reversed. The reduced crowd was as loud as ever when he nearly won by pin.
"He went out there swinging and went for it," Keiswetter said. "He wasn't going to just sit back. He was going to go for it. He knows he's lighter and that other guy is big, but he just went after him.
"...I'd rather have him lose like that than be defensive and let that guy dictate the match."
Brenyn Delano and Adrian Bice closed the final two matches with pins.
Columbus returns to action on Saturday in Omaha at the Millard South Invite. CHS will go head-to-head against the hosts, Bellevue East, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Pierce.
"They're all tough teams. We're excited to get some rematches," Keiswetter said. "That's what we look for. We want to get the best as many times as we can."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.