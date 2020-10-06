Seniors win in last home dual

Columbus High tennis might have lost to Fremont 5-4 in Monday's home dual, but all three varsity seniors won a match in their last home dual as Discoverers.

Colin Flyr, Alex Larson and Landen Hastreiter went 3-0 in singles matches and Flyr and Larson picked up a victory in doubles as well.

"We lost the duel 4-5, but the story of the day is our senior varsity players," head coach Scott Bethune said. "All four wins came from our three varsity seniors.

"They are the captains of this team and they play with passion. This was their last home duel as a Discoverer, and they came out with a purpose. They played hard and battled until the end. I am extremely proud of what they did tonight and how they represented themselves and the team. Words cannot describe it"

In singles competition, Flyr defeated Cameron Indra 5-4 in the No. 3 singles spot, Larson defeated Logan Schlautman 8-6 in the No. 4 slot and Hastreiter earned a 9-8 (9-7) victory over Will Furnas.