Several factors made Columbus race season too risky

Platte County stood at 361 coronavirus cases, according to the East Central Health District as of Monday night. The county was just below 40 on April 29.

That precipitous rise might be a result of more testing being completed. But whether the virus had already been here prior, or is in fact, beginning to take hold now, CER faced a situation of community spread were it to hold the races.

Plus, approval for large gatherings still hasn't been given. Though racing continues in Grand Island at Fonner Park, fans are still not in attendance.

"Based on the spikes here, and everything happening here, and the hospitals in other areas being potentially overrun, we do not want that to happen," Jackson said.

Then there was the question of bringing the horses, horsemen, jockeys, trainers and other members of the race industry from Grand Island to Columbus. Although there are more race parks opening across the country, the easy answer for most of those at Fonner would have been to transition to Ag Park.

That didn't seem like a good idea to CER since Hall County, where Grand Island is located, leads the state in the total number of COVID-19 cases.