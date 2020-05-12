Several factors made Columbus race season too risky

A combination of factors led to Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) informing the Platte County Agricultural Society it would not be holding a horse racing season this spring.
As The Telegram reported last week, the Ag Park racing season, set to begin on May 29 with nine race dates on the schedule, is in the process of being canceled by CER. The group informed the Ag Society on May 6 it would be applying for a waiver from the state racing commission not to fulfill its approved race dates.
Similar waivers have been applied for and received for racing in Omaha and Lincoln.
Though Columbus and Platte County had not seen the sort of documented COVID-19 case numbers from those two metro areas, that began to change at the end of April. That factor plus a concern for the local healthcare system and the location from which members of the horse racing industry would travel to Columbus made the decision fairly obvious as time for such a decision dwindled.
Tom Jackson, a CER member, said he and the group had been in touch with the Nebraska Horseman's Benevolent and Protective Association, the state racing commission, Fonner Park, the Platte County Agricultural Society (PCAS), Platte County Board of Supervisors and others weekly, many much more often, to try and determine a course of action.
"It got to the point where, 30 days out, and based on the pandemic spiking out here, we had to cancel," Jackson said. "We had to make the right decision."
Platte County stood at 361 coronavirus cases, according to the East Central Health District as of Monday night. The county was just below 40 on April 29.
That precipitous rise might be a result of more testing being completed. But whether the virus had already been here prior, or is in fact, beginning to take hold now, CER faced a situation of community spread were it to hold the races.
Plus, approval for large gatherings still hasn't been given. Though racing continues in Grand Island at Fonner Park, fans are still not in attendance.
"Based on the spikes here, and everything happening here, and the hospitals in other areas being potentially overrun, we do not want that to happen," Jackson said.
Then there was the question of bringing the horses, horsemen, jockeys, trainers and other members of the race industry from Grand Island to Columbus. Although there are more race parks opening across the country, the easy answer for most of those at Fonner would have been to transition to Ag Park.
That didn't seem like a good idea to CER since Hall County, where Grand Island is located, leads the state in the total number of COVID-19 cases.
"We’re trying to figure out what’s best for the community," PCAS chairman Brock Pillen said. "Bringing 100 people from Hall County, where there’s a hot spot, we didn’t think that was the right thing to do."
The Fonner Park race season began in February and was set to wrap up May 2. But when Horseman's Park canceled its season, the state racing commission agreed to allow Fonner to run a second season with 12 more race days in May.
Fonner has been holding its season without spectators since late March and seen a significant increase in the amount of money wagered on races due to national and international interest. With only a handful of tracks running anywhere in the world, Fonner has seen its daily handle average over $2 million and top $3 million on a handful of occasions. Though that sounds impressive, the park only receives a very small portion of that money.
It's been enough for Fonner to continue to pay its purses and at least break even.
A similar scenario was discussed for Columbus, though how racing is conducted at Ag Park versus Fonner is quite different. It would have been almost impossible for the track to operate without fans.
"The bottom line is, that’s irrelevant," Jackson said of the increased wagering on Fonner races. "The pandemic in the community is the total focal point."
That and the concern for those at Fonner coming to Columbus were all considered.
Ironically, it was a move by the state racing commission to streamline racing at Nebraska tracks that may end up costing Columbus. The Ag Park season, traditionally held in August, was moved up to June to allow for fewer gaps in the schedule.
Now, rather than being 10 weeks away from the season with time for the situation to develop, Columbus was left with just over two weeks before the first race and with the potential for its stables to be filled by individuals traveling from the most infected county in the state.
"We went as long as we could to make this decision. Based on what was going on in our community now, we felt it was important to cancel," Jackson said. "Everybody is going to see it as a negative thing because we’re not running. I see it as a positive thing because we’re protecting the community."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!