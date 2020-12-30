Shamrock boys finish, back in holiday title game

For the first time this season, and the first time in what must have felt like much longer, Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball made plays down the stretch and finished off a victory.
Scotus took down Twin River 59-50 on Wednesday at the 39th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament with seven fourth-quarter points from junior Seth VunCannon and a 6 for 7 performance at the line by Josh Faust.
The Shamrocks also forced seven Titan giveaways and turned a two-point game at the end of the third to a nine-point win thanks to seven straight points in the later stages of the frame.
Scotus came in 2-5 with two easy wins and five losses that included three in which SCC trailed single digits at the start of the fourth. But for once the Shamrocks were the ones dictating the action and coming up big in the clutch.
Scotus will play either Schuyler or Lakeview at 4 p.m. on Thursday, looking for its eighth tournament title in the last nine years. Twin River beat Scotus in triple overtime of last year's championship game, ending seven straight titles by the Shamrocks.
The Lakeview/Schuyler game ended after print deadline. Be sure to check online and in Saturday's edition for the story.
"It's one of those things we've talked about, that everybody has talked about, being within three or five at the end," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "This time, we made plays at the end."
Swanson credited a switch to a 2-3 defense with about five minutes remaining for creating enough confusion and uneasiness to finish off the win.
VunCannon scored seven straight Scotus points during one point that gave the Shamrocks a six-point advantage. A 3-pointer by Twin River senior Wes Graham cut it in half just moments later but the Shamrocks scored seven in a row to put the game on ice after that.
Jack Faust scored on an offensive rebound, Josh Faust converted a turnover into two free throws and made two more from the line late after Kaden Young hit 1 of 2.
Faust finished with 14, Garrett Oakley had 11 and Trenton Cielocha 10, joining VunCannon in double figures.
"My teammates were just putting me in good positions to score," VunCannon said.
Josh Faust started the frame with a three-point play, Graham answered with a runner then VunCannon and Twin River's Ross Hebda traded two more three-point plays. VunCannon then scored and drew another foul, missed the free throw but added two more points on a turnaround layup the next time down.
Graham hit the 3 to cut it three but Scotus went on the 7-0 run. Hebda finished with a game-high 17.
"We had about three bad offensive possession in a row and then three bad defensive possessions in a row all at the same time," Twin River coach Tod Heier said.
The final margin was the largest lead of the night for either side. Scotus took an 11-9 lead at the end of the first following VunCannon's first bucket and a 3 by Kaden Young.
It was tied 26-26 at the half following a layup by Twin Rivers' Ethan Engstrom and a 3 by teammate Tony Jarecki. The Titans had their last lead of the game midway through the fourth when Owen Koziol sandwiched two makes around a putback from Hebda. That two-point advantage lasted less than a minute when Oakley scored at the rim then stole a pass and made a layup.
Hebda cut it to one on a three-point play. Cielocha hit his second 3 of the night and Chance Bailey made a pull up in the lane to give Scotus a 40-38 lead to start the fourth.
"This is really good for us because, lately, we've been right there in a lot of games and the other team has pulled away," VunCannon said. "Finally, it was us at the very end of the game, which is really big for us.
