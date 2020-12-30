Shamrock boys finish, back in holiday title game

For the first time this season, and the first time in what must have felt like much longer, Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball made plays down the stretch and finished off a victory.

Scotus took down Twin River 59-50 on Wednesday at the 39th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament with seven fourth-quarter points from junior Seth VunCannon and a 6 for 7 performance at the line by Josh Faust.

The Shamrocks also forced seven Titan giveaways and turned a two-point game at the end of the third to a nine-point win thanks to seven straight points in the later stages of the frame.

Scotus came in 2-5 with two easy wins and five losses that included three in which SCC trailed single digits at the start of the fourth. But for once the Shamrocks were the ones dictating the action and coming up big in the clutch.

Scotus will play either Schuyler or Lakeview at 4 p.m. on Thursday, looking for its eighth tournament title in the last nine years. Twin River beat Scotus in triple overtime of last year's championship game, ending seven straight titles by the Shamrocks.

The Lakeview/Schuyler game ended after print deadline. Be sure to check online and in Saturday's edition for the story.