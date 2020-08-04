Shamrock boys focus on individual work

The Shamrocks will be smaller in 2020-2021, but might be deeper. At least so far there seems to be a much closer competition for playing time.

"There's not a big drop off when you get down to the guys fourth through 15," Swanson said. "There's going to be a lot of competition for us, and they're all very similar-sized players. In that sense, I think we do change a lot. But we're going to be more dynamic in that we're going to have more guys on the floor who can play anywhere from the two guard to a big man."

"Having a lot of 5-10 to 6-foot guys out there will be different. We're going to play faster; we want to get out in passing lanes and defend a little more, create more deflections, create more steals."

Transitioning to speed and a more aggressive style of defense is a response to a new crop of starters and contributors. Much of the success in the transition will rely on three holdovers expected to play major roles - Josh Faust, Kaden Young and Garrett Oakley.

Faust was the team's most consistent scorer a year ago, Young provided a threat from the outside and Oakley took major steps as a post player. All three have grown physically and will likely be the focus of leadership.