Shamrock boys focus on individual work

Basketball teams across the state were limited to individual work in the initial opening of summer training, but once regular basketball activities were approved for July, the Scotus Central Catholic boys remained honed in on personal development.
The Shamrocks have suffered through three straight losing seasons following four straight trips to state. And though some of that is attributable to the cyclical nature of high school sports, and the roster changes that precede ups and downs, coach Tyler Swanson said he also believes making big plays at big moments is a needed area of improvement.
Thus, while Scotus certainly modified its training once the team was allowed to be together in July, much of it still had an individual aspect.
"We did a good job of setting up all of our guards and posts to do certain individual drills. We did a lot of ball handling and footwork in our shooting," coach Tyler Swanson said. "...We really wanted to do a lot of one-on-none, making shots and making finishes just so we can get used to making shots. We've struggled with that the last couple of years."
Swanson was pleased with the participation level of his group. In six weeks, just over half of the 30 boys expected to be out this summer came to training 16 or more times. Eight of those were in the gym 24 or more times.
While there, footwork was the goal of most drills. Coming off screens, catching passes and squaring up, moves in the post and drives to the hoop were all broken down from the perspective of footwork.
How that all translated against competition, though, never quite came to fruition.
Due to timing and scheduling conflicts for most players, Scotus was unable to take that work and apply it to a summer league or scrimmages with another program. There were a handful of opportunities to attend a camp together, but a loaded July with players in several sports never came together at once.
Scotus didn't find an acceptable time for its internal team camp until July 20-23. That late in the month made it difficult to travel and compete as a group any earlier.
Instead, Scotus used its internal team camp as essentially a week of practice.
"It was about getting better at everything we possibly can," Swanson said. "We wanted to get better defensively, offensively, get tougher - all things you can do by yourself. We taught them a lot of drills they can do in their driveway."
Swanson and the staff took that approach not so much as a response to the wins and losses from the previous year but as a way to highlight the team's athleticism and hard work.
Swanson liked what he saw, especially in terms of youth. SCC graduated seven and only returns three with considerable varsity experience. All three of those will be seniors in just a few weeks. Some kind of summer, then, was important to identify new starters and regular subs.
The Shamrocks will be smaller in 2020-2021, but might be deeper. At least so far there seems to be a much closer competition for playing time.
"There's not a big drop off when you get down to the guys fourth through 15," Swanson said. "There's going to be a lot of competition for us, and they're all very similar-sized players. In that sense, I think we do change a lot. But we're going to be more dynamic in that we're going to have more guys on the floor who can play anywhere from the two guard to a big man."
"Having a lot of 5-10 to 6-foot guys out there will be different. We're going to play faster; we want to get out in passing lanes and defend a little more, create more deflections, create more steals."
Transitioning to speed and a more aggressive style of defense is a response to a new crop of starters and contributors. Much of the success in the transition will rely on three holdovers expected to play major roles - Josh Faust, Kaden Young and Garrett Oakley.
Faust was the team's most consistent scorer a year ago, Young provided a threat from the outside and Oakley took major steps as a post player. All three have grown physically and will likely be the focus of leadership.
Still, as good as that trio is, and could be, how quickly the rest of the team fills in around them seems to be the key to success
"Those guys have played a lot of varsity basketball here the last year, two years. I was really pleased with those guys' efforts this summer. But it's going to be other guys we need to step up," Swanson said. "Those three guys will carry us, but we need help from the other guys that haven't played much to be able to go from a five-win team to maybe a 13 or 14-win team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!