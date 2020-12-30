Shamrock girls topple Titans

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball had nine points before the game was barely two minutes old and cruised into the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament title game with a 64-18 win Wednesday over Lakeview.
The Shamrocks are seeking their 10th straight holiday tournament title. They earned their shot at a decade of dominance with an offense that included nine players with points led by Camille Pelan with 13 points and Ava Kuhl with 12.
Pelan started the day with the first five points and Scotus was off and running. The Shamrocks allowed just three points in the first quarter and only five field goals all afternoon.
SCC, No. 7 in C-1, had won three straight before a loss to D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family more than a week earlier.
Back from the time off, coach Jarrod Ridder saw everything he wanted to following the time off.
"The biggest thing for every team coming out of break is, can you play hard and can you play with energy. I think those are the things you've got to work your way back into sometimes," he said. "I thought we came out with a lot of energy. I thought that was the key for us."
Pelan hit a 3-pointer to start the game then converted a steal by teammate Kamryn Chohon into a runout on the other end. A bucket by Ava Kuhl and Chohon followed shortly after, and the rout was on. It was a 21-3 separation after the first quarter.
Scotus started the second quarter with a 9-2 run and led 41-8 at halftime. Kuhl scored twice, Janae Rusher hit a jumper in the lane and Chohon scored on a put-back to make it 49-10 early in the third.
The backups and reserves finished it off from the midway point of the third quarter on.
"Getting everybody a chance to play is nice because it gives everybody a chance to get back into the swing of things," Ridder said. "The other thing I thought we did a good job of was attacking the rim. Our pace and our aggressiveness was good to see."
Twin River came in 0-7, similar to a year ago when the Titans were winless before a run to the holiday tournament title game. A 2 for 25 performance from the perimeter prevented another semifinal win for the second year in a row.
"We'd like it to be about half and half," coach Bryan Pilakowski said about the number of 3-point attempts. "Against a team like this were we don't have an inside presence, we're probably going to end up shooting a little more than that. We are comfortable with that; we'd like to make more."
Twin River was 0-6 coming into last year's tournament, defeated Lakeview 48-38, lost four more in a row but finished 7-18, won the subdistrict and made a run to a district final.
A D-1 team that plays a mostly C-1 schedule, Pilakowski believes similar struggles will again give the Titans valuable experience and force improvement by the end of the season.
Katie Paczosa led Twin River with 10 points.
"The shots wouldn't fall, and we didn't get back on defense," he said. "We didn't box out well. They're just physically faster and tougher.
"There's things to work on. We were declared a Cinderella last year late in the year because we hadn't won any games up until the Holiday Tournament. We've got to become battle-tested again."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.