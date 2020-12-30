Shamrock girls topple Titans

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball had nine points before the game was barely two minutes old and cruised into the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament title game with a 64-18 win Wednesday over Lakeview.

The Shamrocks are seeking their 10th straight holiday tournament title. They earned their shot at a decade of dominance with an offense that included nine players with points led by Camille Pelan with 13 points and Ava Kuhl with 12.

Pelan started the day with the first five points and Scotus was off and running. The Shamrocks allowed just three points in the first quarter and only five field goals all afternoon.

SCC, No. 7 in C-1, had won three straight before a loss to D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family more than a week earlier.

Back from the time off, coach Jarrod Ridder saw everything he wanted to following the time off.

"The biggest thing for every team coming out of break is, can you play hard and can you play with energy. I think those are the things you've got to work your way back into sometimes," he said. "I thought we came out with a lot of energy. I thought that was the key for us."