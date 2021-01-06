Shamrock girls wash away bitter taste

The gap between a loss in the holiday tournament and the next game on the schedule was just five days for Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball. But with New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and a weekend figured in between, the wait to get back on the court felt much longer.
Eager to wash away the bitter taste of a loss to rival Lakeview, Scotus overcame a slow start thanks in large part to junior Grace Mustard and pulled away for a 50-28 win over St. Paul.
Mustard missed the holiday tournament due to a family trip, then returned to the lineup with a career-high 19 points. She scored nine of those in the second quarter as Scotus took control with a 10-0 run.
"Any time you feel like you didn't play your very best, you want to come back and play another game, get out there and change the feeling," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "That was definitely motivation. The girls came out and played that way."
Defensively it was there from the start. Scotus only allowed two points in the first quarter and just 10 by halftime. The Shamrocks limited the Wildcats to just 15 first-half shot attempts and forced nine turnovers.
But on the other end of the court, they failed to take advantage of most of those giveaways and couldn't get shots to drop. Scotus led 7-2 after the first eight minutes before Mustard defrosted the offense.
She scored in the paint on one trip, did again and drew a foul the next time down, Camille Pelan hit a 3-pointer and Mustard capped it with another make in the lane. Scotus jumped ahead 17-5 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
"She did a really good job attacking the rim and finishing," Ridder said of Mustard. "She was also the beneficiary of us pushing the pace, taking passes, attacking and finishing around the rim."
Scotus never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and that didn't come until the fourth when SCC had build a 34-19 cushion.
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul's top offensive option, scored 18 but had just six in the first half. Ava Kuhl joined Mustard in double digits with 10 points.
Scotus improved to 6-4 ahead of a road trip Saturday to Wahoo Neumann. Neumann is 2-7 with five straight losses though three of those have been by six points or less.
"As the game went on, we did a better job rebounding and played with better pace and got into an offensive rhythm," Ridder said. "They play a lot of different defenses. So, we weren't real sure what we were going to get. That was maybe part of it. We needed to figure out what we wanted to do and how we were going to attack it."
