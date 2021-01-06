Shamrock girls wash away bitter taste

She scored in the paint on one trip, did again and drew a foul the next time down, Camille Pelan hit a 3-pointer and Mustard capped it with another make in the lane. Scotus jumped ahead 17-5 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

"She did a really good job attacking the rim and finishing," Ridder said of Mustard. "She was also the beneficiary of us pushing the pace, taking passes, attacking and finishing around the rim."

Scotus never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and that didn't come until the fourth when SCC had build a 34-19 cushion.

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul's top offensive option, scored 18 but had just six in the first half. Ava Kuhl joined Mustard in double digits with 10 points.

Scotus improved to 6-4 ahead of a road trip Saturday to Wahoo Neumann. Neumann is 2-7 with five straight losses though three of those have been by six points or less.

"As the game went on, we did a better job rebounding and played with better pace and got into an offensive rhythm," Ridder said. "They play a lot of different defenses. So, we weren't real sure what we were going to get. That was maybe part of it. We needed to figure out what we wanted to do and how we were going to attack it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

