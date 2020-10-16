Shamrocks headed back to state

ALBION - Scotus Central Catholic is headed back to the state championships in cross country as both the boys and girls finished in the top three at the C-3 district meet at Albion Country Club on Thursday.
This is the third year in a row that the Shamrocks are sending both the boys and girls to state.
"Our goal is to qualify for state and we did that" head coach Merlin Lahm said. "We will see what we can do at Kearney in a week."
The boys finished in second place behind Pierce. Scotus and Pierce have seen each other three times now. Pierce won the first meeting, Scotus the second and Pierce on Thursday.
"That gives them the edge against us," Lahm said. "They just ran really well today."
Senior Michael Gasper led the Scotus boys with an eighth-place finish after running a 17 minutes, 43 seconds, and senior Nicolas Schultz was right behind him with a ninth-place finish and time of 17:47.
Despite finishing in the top 10 and earned a spot at the state championships, the loss to Pierce left a sour taste in the seniors' mouths.
"I'm kind of disappointed," Schultz said. "I really thought we could get first at this meet. I think we competed well, we just need to get better."
Senior Ross Thorson finished in 14th with a time of 18:09, senior Ben Juarez placed 17th with an 18:24, freshman Caleb Schumacher came in 21st with an 18:55 and freshman Jude Maguire took 23rd with a 19:06.
Friday's state meet at Kearney will be the fourth trip to state for Gasper, the third for Juarez and the second for Schultz. It will be the first trip for Thorson, Schumacher and Maguire.
Gasper and the other three seniors are hoping to end their high school cross country career on top, but know they'll have an uphill battle against Pierce.
"It will definitely be a different feeling coming in as the underdog," Gasper said. "Pierce will be the team that we will have to go after and chase the whole meet."
The Shamrock girls also had a successful meet finishing in third.
Senior Olivia Fehringer led the Shamrocks with a fourth-place finish and a time of 20:50. She will be making her fourth trip to the state championship and will be looking for her third medal after placing 15th the last two years.
"It's just all happy feelings right now," Fehringer said after the race. "I'm just really, really happy."
Sophomore Whitney Klug placed eighth with a 21:28, senior Emily Ferguson took 15th with a 22:28, freshman Serena Swiatek came in 17th with a 22:46, sophomore Lily Dohmen finished in 36th with a 26:25 and sophomore Jasmine Jackson ran a 26:46 for 39th.
"I think that's a successful finish for us, to qualify for state as a team," Lahm said. "It's always our goal. It's a successful day in that respect."
Scotus wasn't the only local team with reason to celebrate. The Boone Central girls won the district championship and will be looking to compete for a second straight state title on Friday.
Senior Jordan Soto-Stopak finished in second with a time of 19:48, sophomore Alicia Weeder finished third with a 20:09, senior Sam Weeder came in ninth with a 21:30, senior Autumn Simons came in 13th with a 22:06, junior Morgann Johnson took 16th with a 22:36 and Tessa Hamling ran a 24:45 for 30th.
Soto-Stopak will be looking for her fourth medal at state. She finished sixth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and third as a junior.
"It's exciting, but I also want to say bittersweet because it will be my last time," she said. "I was really happy about having some cold weather. It's really exciting."
Boone Central is also sending two boys to state. Senior Bradley Schindel placed seventh with a time of 17:33 and junior Harrison Dodds finished in 13th with an 18:08.
"I thought we did really well," Boone Central head coach Justin Harris said. "The times I've seen so far have been better than last week. I'm just happy with the way we're moving forward."
Lakeview saw its season come to an end as no runners cracked the top 15.
Junior Greyson Schatz led the Viking boys with a 30th-place finish and a time of 19:31, junior Angel Rodriguez came in 37th with a 20:06, junior Joshua Janssen took 38th with a 20:13, senior Kevin Dominguez finished in 39th with a 20:13, Bo Behlen took 61st with a 22:22 and Alex Holmberg ran a 28:43 for 70th.
Senior Alison Loseke led the girls with a 32nd-place finish and a time of 25:15, freshman Romy Schatz came in 37th with a 26:28 and freshman Emma Anderson finished in 41st with a 27:14.
"Obviously we're disappointed," head coach James Brock said. "We had good practices this week and were hoping a couple of these kids could break through, but it just didn't happen. Everyone wants that place and we just didn't get it done."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
