Shamrocks headed back to state

"I'm kind of disappointed," Schultz said. "I really thought we could get first at this meet. I think we competed well, we just need to get better."

Senior Ross Thorson finished in 14th with a time of 18:09, senior Ben Juarez placed 17th with an 18:24, freshman Caleb Schumacher came in 21st with an 18:55 and freshman Jude Maguire took 23rd with a 19:06.

Friday's state meet at Kearney will be the fourth trip to state for Gasper, the third for Juarez and the second for Schultz. It will be the first trip for Thorson, Schumacher and Maguire.

Gasper and the other three seniors are hoping to end their high school cross country career on top, but know they'll have an uphill battle against Pierce.

"It will definitely be a different feeling coming in as the underdog," Gasper said. "Pierce will be the team that we will have to go after and chase the whole meet."

The Shamrock girls also had a successful meet finishing in third.