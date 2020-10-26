Shamrocks run hard, but come home empty

For the girls, following Fehringer's 20:32.68, sophomore Whitney Klug came in 37th with a 21:27, senior Emily Ferguson finished in 61st with a 22:03, freshman Serena Swiatek placed 91st with a 23:37, sophomore Jasmine Jackson came in 108th with a 26:56 and sophomore Lily Dohmen took 110th with a 27:03.

"It's disappointing that we just didn't make just a couple minor steps," Lahm said. "There was no medalist today, which that's an unusual situation for us, and I thought our boys could be in contention as a team."

Milford won the boys race with a score of 87, but second through seventh was a close contest.

Twelve points were all that separated second-place Sidney from Scotus.

"We needed a couple runners to just place a little higher and things could have gone our way today," Lahm said. "In the end, it didn't, but that doesn't take away from the season these guys had, and especially the seniors."

The Scotus girls will return four runners from the state team next year, and the boys will return two. Lahm is hoping to see his team put in some work in the offseason and be competitive next fall.