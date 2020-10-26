Shamrocks run hard, but come home empty

Scotus Central Catholic cross country came into Friday's Class C state cross country championship with high opportunities all around.
The Shamrock boys had won on the same course just a few weeks earlier in the UNK Invite and have finished at or near the top of most meets this season.
The Scotus girls were aspiring for some individual medals, especially for senior Olivia Fehringer who already had two state medals in her collection.
But following a seventh-place finish for the boys, no runners in the top 15 and Fehringer just outside at 16th, Scotus left Kearney empty handed.
Despite falling short of what the group had hoped for, head coach Merlin Lahm said the Shamrocks had a lot to be proud of. Though there was no hardware for the trip home, he said the team leadership certainly pushed Scotus into a position to be successful.
"I'd like to credit our seniors in particular," he said. "We had six seniors and they were the core of our group. Shout out to them for the work and the leadership that they've given us over the years."
Senior Michael Gasper placed 19th and led the boys with a time of 17 minutes 29 seconds, senior Nicolas Schultz finished in 33rd with a 17:44, senior Ross Thorson came in 40th with a 17:58, senior Benjamin Juarez took 68th with an 18:29, freshman Jude Maguire placed 94th with an 18:54 and freshman Caleb Schumacher ran an 18:56 for 95th.
For the girls, following Fehringer's 20:32.68, sophomore Whitney Klug came in 37th with a 21:27, senior Emily Ferguson finished in 61st with a 22:03, freshman Serena Swiatek placed 91st with a 23:37, sophomore Jasmine Jackson came in 108th with a 26:56 and sophomore Lily Dohmen took 110th with a 27:03.
"It's disappointing that we just didn't make just a couple minor steps," Lahm said. "There was no medalist today, which that's an unusual situation for us, and I thought our boys could be in contention as a team."
Milford won the boys race with a score of 87, but second through seventh was a close contest.
Twelve points were all that separated second-place Sidney from Scotus.
"We needed a couple runners to just place a little higher and things could have gone our way today," Lahm said. "In the end, it didn't, but that doesn't take away from the season these guys had, and especially the seniors."
The Scotus girls will return four runners from the state team next year, and the boys will return two. Lahm is hoping to see his team put in some work in the offseason and be competitive next fall.
"We'll see how things go for us in the winter, spring and summer," he said. "Hopefully we get kids that are willing to invest time and effort like these guys that are graduating did. All of our graduates had a great offseason and invested a lot of time and effort. If our younger runners can do the same then we can be successful in the future."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
