Shamrocks struggle against #2 Monarchs

DAVID CITY - Class C No. 2 Aquinas Catholic wrestling showed everyone in the gym why it has been victorious in 31 straight duals against Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday night winning 78-3.

The Monarchs went 7-1 in matches with all seven victories coming via first-period pinfall and added six wins by forfeit.

Senior Ben Kamrath was the lone Scotus wrester to have his hand raised after defeating Marcus Eickmeier 7-4.

"We just want to come out here and compete well," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "We want to see where we're at. This is the time of the year where you start mapping your road through districts and see what we can get and hopefully get some guys to state.

"This is a really good reality check and a really good motivator for our guys. We told our kids, 'This is really just a test of where we're at as a program.' Clearly a lot of respect and admiration for Aquinas and coach Emory's program here. They're a top-notch program. They do things the right way."

Kamrath took an early lead in his match at 170 pounds after securing a takedown. He rode Eickmeier out for the remained for the time.