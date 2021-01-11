Shorthanded Shamrocks struggle at Bergan

Open weights prevented Scotus Central Catholic wrestling from competing with most of its opponents on Saturday at the Fremont Began Duals. Already facing low numbers, the Shamrocks had just nine available for Saturday.

Against other teams with open weights, that left SCC with very few actual head-to-head matches. Scotus lost to Elkhorn, Millard North and Fort Calhoun and wrestled just 24 matches of a possible 42.

That also left just four Scotus wrestlers with more than one win, but none of those four had more than one head-to-head win.

Scotus 48, Bergan 24: Only three matches were wrestled in a dual that featured two double forfeits and nine forfeits. Scotus collected two of the three head-to-head wins.

Riley Eickmeier scored a second period pin at 160 pounds and Ben Kamrath did the same at 170. Cale Janke defeated Scotus senior Grant Neville by pin at 145 pounds.

The Shamrocks also picked up forfeit wins for Paul Littlefield (113), Tyler Cline (120), Gabe Gassen (126), Rudy Brunkhorst (138), Spencer Wittwer (195) and Evan Ruskamp (285).