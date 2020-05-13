Sipple: Harbaugh makes sense in open letter

"Some college football coaches say, 'Hey, let's keep this (current NCAA) model as it is, and if players want a way to make more than that, they can go pro," Berry told ESPN.

Exactly. For some reason, the notion of college athletes landing endorsement deals while still in college picked up serious political steam across the country. Oh, sure, such a plan sounds just lovely for student-athletes. But from a practical standpoint, it could be a nightmare. I'm guessing it will become a nightmare.

For instance, what would stop a group of prominent business leaders in, say, Denver from putting together a handsome endorsement package designed to lure Nebraska redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey to transfer to Colorado? Talk about excitement for the Buffaloes and their new coaching staff. After all, McCaffrey's from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, near Denver. Think how much excitement new CU head coach Karl Dorrell could generate in the fan base if he could spearhead such a coup.

You don't think scenarios like that could happen? Really?