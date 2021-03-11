Sizzling Sindelar, Jags into title game

The Jaguars were 5 for 16 in the quarter, Sindelar left several shots short of the rim and it seemed the state was too big. But just as it would two quarters later, momentum swung rapidly.

"I forced a couple shots right away, and I could feel it, and then we all settled down," Sindelar said. "RJ Bayer was huge in the post, he's a beast. He helped us come back on that run."

Howells-Doge trailed 11-2 and was forced to take a timeout. The Jags came out of that stoppage with nine in a row and tied it 11-11 in the final minute. There were seven lead changes in the second en route to a 28-27 Howells-Doge lead at the break.

Sindelar started the second half with a bucket following a Burwell turnover, Burwell senior Levi Bode answered with a bucket and a foul but missed the free throw. By the time the Longhorns hit their next shot, they were behind by 16.

"The moment was crazy," Sindelar said. "The crowd was going crazy, everyone was going crazy and it was just an awesome feeling to do that to them."

Coach Kevin Janata sensed some early nerves based on his team's shot selection. After a conversation during the timeout about patience, the Jaguars began to look more like themselves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}