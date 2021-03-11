Sizzling Sindelar, Jags into title game

LINCOLN - Basketball fans unfamiliar with Howells-Dodge junior Blake Sindelar and his Jaguar teammates are getting a quick education.
Sindelar scored 30 or more for the second day in a row and Howells-Dodge blasted previously unbeaten and No. 1 Burwell in Thursday's Class D-1 semifinals 76-45.
Sindelar had 30 Wednesday in a first round win over Walthill then sparked a 25-point third quarter Thursday afternoon. He had 16 points as Howells-Dodge turned a 28-27 halftime lead into a 53-27 advantage after the third.
Sindelar had the first six Jaguar points of the second half and eight during a 15-0 run that denied Burwell its first trip to the finals in 60 years. Instead, Howells-Dodge is back in the title game for the third time since 2013, seeking its first title since that same season.
"We knew we had to bring our defense to win the game," Sindelar said, deflecting credit away from his offensive showcase. "I didn't know that we'd win by 30, but our defense showed up, and that's what helped us win the game."
Sindelar pointed to teammate RJ Bayer opening up driving lanes in the first quarter that he and his teammates, but especially him, started to take advantage of the rest of the game. Bayer had seven of 11 points for Howells-Dodge in the first when it looked like Sindelar's Wednesday 30 spot might have been a one-off.
The Jaguars were 5 for 16 in the quarter, Sindelar left several shots short of the rim and it seemed the state was too big. But just as it would two quarters later, momentum swung rapidly.
"I forced a couple shots right away, and I could feel it, and then we all settled down," Sindelar said. "RJ Bayer was huge in the post, he's a beast. He helped us come back on that run."
Howells-Doge trailed 11-2 and was forced to take a timeout. The Jags came out of that stoppage with nine in a row and tied it 11-11 in the final minute. There were seven lead changes in the second en route to a 28-27 Howells-Doge lead at the break.
Sindelar started the second half with a bucket following a Burwell turnover, Burwell senior Levi Bode answered with a bucket and a foul but missed the free throw. By the time the Longhorns hit their next shot, they were behind by 16.
"The moment was crazy," Sindelar said. "The crowd was going crazy, everyone was going crazy and it was just an awesome feeling to do that to them."
Coach Kevin Janata sensed some early nerves based on his team's shot selection. After a conversation during the timeout about patience, the Jaguars began to look more like themselves.
"We were just forcing up shots right away," he said. "We were coming down, one pass, no pass and throwing up a lot of shots in contact. We did a lot better job of just finding the right shot in the second quarter, second half."
Gavin Nelson capped the 15-0 run with a 3 that made it 45-29 with just under three minutes remaining in the third. It was the same 16-point separation at the start of the fourth when Howells-Dodge opened with 12 straight points from four different players.
Bayer, Aandy Dominguez, Jacob Tomcak and Sindelar combined to put it out of reach.
"Sometimes he forces it a little bit," Janata said about Sindelar. "But you've got to take the good with the bad, and it's a lot more good than bad."
Burwell was averaging a little more than 63 points per game after running its record to 25-0 in a 53-45 win over Central Valley in the first round. The victory was just the seventh time in 25 games the Longhorns won by single digits.
Clearly unfamiliar playing from behind, Burwell took a desperate approach to the comeback and put up 12 3-pointers in 23 total shots after halftime. The Longhorns made just two and were held to 16 of 44 (36% overall). They were just 6 of 23 in the second half.
Howells-Dodge started the year 1-4 including three losses to C-1 teams and a defeat at the hands of Saturday's championship opponent - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Jaguars head into the title game having won six straight. One of those was the subdistrict title at HLHF. Saturday's Class D-1 title game will be the rubber match between the two. HLHF won in December 46-32. Howells-Dodge took the postseason victory 53-49.
"Give them credit; they never gave up. They kept taking baby steps every practice, every game and down the stretch we played tough competition," Janata said. "I said, 'Hey, we're going to have games like this that are close.' These guys did a nice job third and fourth quarter slamming the door on Burwell and finishing this game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Howells-Dodge (20-8)...............................................11..27..25..23 -- 76
Burwell (25-1)...........................................................11..16..10..8 -- 45
Howells-Dodge: Brester 2, Meyer 2, Tomcak 14, Nelson 2, Klosen 2, Bayer 11, Sindelar 31, A. Dominguez 2. Burwell: Critel 10, Larsen 5, Bade 8, Birch 10, Konicek 1, Mann 12.