Sjuts weaves a gem in Reds win

Blaser started more scoring in the fifth with a leadoff single, stolen base and run when Ostens fly ball to right turned into an error.

Cooper Tessendorf scored the final run in the sixth on a fly ball to right that turned into a four-base error.

"We were a little flat hitting the ball; too many fly balls," Tessendorf said. "We left seven, eight guys on base. ...We left too many guys on base in scoring position where, if we put the ball in play...but we just hit fly balls. Give them credit, they had two nice pitchers that came in and threw hard. We just couldn't get on top of the ball."

Battle Creek's Dylan Amick started and went four innings with six hits, one earned run and five strikeouts. Korbyn Battershaw followed with the final two innings, one hit, none earned, two strikeouts and none walked.

Yet, while they were good, their defense committed six errors. Though not an excuse, Tessendorf said that could have had an effect on his team's inconsistency at the plate.