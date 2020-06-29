Sjuts weaves a gem in Reds win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Sjuts dazzled again Adam Van Cleave was a force at the top of the lineup and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds remained unbeaten with a 5-0 shutout victory over Battle Creek on Friday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

Sjuts took to the mound for the second time this season and was just as dominant as his season-opening start on June. He again allowed just one hit but, in better baseball shape the second time around lasted six innings compared to three and sent 11 Battle Creek hitters back to the dugout with strikeouts.

He now has thrown nine innings in 2020 with two hits allowed, no runs and four walks. His hits and walks per innings pitched (WHIP) stands at an impressive 0.667.

His effort was backed up by center fielder Adam Van Cleave. Van Cleave was 3 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. He jump-started the offense with a leadoff single in the first that turned into a 2-0 lead. Lakeview then added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth. Sjuts did the rest.

"My curveball was working really good today," Sjuts said. "I had a lot of movement and I was showing the fastball. Everything seemed like it was working today."

The Battle Creek lineup would wholeheartedly agree.