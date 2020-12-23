Slow starts return for Viking boys

The offensive flow the Lakeview boys thought they found in Saturday's win at David City was lost again Tuesday night in a loss to Clarkson/Leigh.

A season of poor starts returned with a three-point first quarter in a 42-33 loss to the Patriots. Lakeview scored less than 10 in each of the first three quarters, shot 14 of 47 overall, 3 of 20 from long range and earned just five trips to the free throw line.

"I thought we started off defensively very well, got three stops to start the game. Just offensively, we settled for some long shots and we weren't making them," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We weren't as aggressive and strong attacking the rim as we needed to be."

Lakeview gave up just nine points in the first quarter and only faced a six-point hole despite the slow offensive start. That's when Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Kyle Kasik began to heat up. He finished with 21 points and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Clarkson/Leigh stretched the lead by six more and took a 22-10 lead into the break. The Viking defense held the Patriots to just 10 points in the third but the offense managed just seven.