Smooth sailing thus far in Discoverers summer training

"Surprisingly, we’ve talked about how well it’s gone. I actually like the smaller groups," Williams said. "I don’t like that it’s spread out over seven hours, but I do like the fact that it’s easier for me to work with kids."

Summer lifting sessions are focused on building strength. This year, with a lack of physical activity in March, April and May, Smith and Williams built a program around injury prevention and conditioning.

The summer programs have never been overly sport-specific. Smith explains to the athletes how certain exercises apply, but Columbus has to have an eye on total development since it trails other large schools around the state in the pool of athletes it has to choose from.

"In Columbus, to compete at the Class A level, we need all of our good athletes out for as many sports as we can have them out for," Smith said. "So, we need to really focus on keeping these kids healthy and keeping them involved, and getting the best we can from all of them."

What will be required next summer in terms of masks, temperature checks and other health measures remains to be seen. What has been obvious is how smaller groups has benefited most Discoverer athletes.