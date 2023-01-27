Columbus' Joey Long picks Northeast Community College

Columbus' Joey Long still has one season left on the pitch for the Discoverers but on Wednesday decided to put pen to paper and sign on for her next team. The midfielder and defender signed with Northeast Community College to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level.

Long signed on to play soccer at Northeast and was joined by her parents, Tracy and Travis and sister Julia. Long was also joined by Discoverer's girls soccer coach Zack Wayman and future coach Chad Miller.

"It's more of a testament to her and her work ethic, her character, her determination, that's just a testament to who she is," Wayman said. "We've done what we can do grow her skills, understanding of the game, her knowledge, her flexibility and it's a big testament to her and what she stands for and what she means to our program."

With Long joining the Hawks after her playing days at Columbus she knows there is still work to be done in the spring as Columbus' soccer season will start in March. Wayman and Long both expect her to be a senior leader for her final ride with the Discoverers.

"I think I am looking forward to leading the younger girls the most, we lost quite a few girls last year that made an impact on the team," Long said. "I'm excited to lead the program and leave better than when I came in, that's what we talk about and I'm excited to make that mark, I'm excited to push, we want to go to state this year, I'm excited to lead and play with my friends one last time."

In Long's junior season, Columbus finished 11-5 and capped the season with a loss to Lincoln East in the district final.

"One moment that stands out is last year, our district final game. Even though we lost, it shows us that we can compete with anyone in the state even though we don't have as many girls out as other teams in Lincoln or Omaha," Long said. "We can compete with them and we showed that to everybody, we kind of proved to be right underneath making it to state last year, we really proved we can go further than people think we can. Everybody thought we going to make it that far, I think that really opened my eyes to what hard work can go to."

When Joey's time at Columbus is finally up a new road awaits her in Norfolk to play with the Hawks.

"I think it will be a new experience, one thing I know about Joey is no matter what happens she always wants a new challenge. Whenever she faces that challenge no matter how difficult she always perseveres through it," Wayman said. "I'm really excited about that and I'm excited to watch her."

According to Long, Northeast was not the only school she looked into for her recruitment as some out-of-state schools ending up on her radar before she ultimately chose the Hawks.

"I had a few different options, at first I wanted to go really far away. I was filling out recruit forms for a bunch of states and I decided wanted to stay a little bit closer to home, I looked at Wayne and Iowa Western," Long said. "I decided I liked the coach at Norfolk and it's someone that you want to play for. That's what I'm excited for."

With her remaining days numbered at Columbus, Long is excited about her next opportunity.

"I just felt like it was a home away from home, I felt like everyone there was really welcoming and I just want to play with people that I feel like they want me to be there," Long said. "I'm excited to keep pushing myself there, I was hurt a few years, I was hurt my freshman year and coming into last year. I think I've worked really hard and the COVID year we had I didn't really get to play so I'm excited to keep playing at the next level."