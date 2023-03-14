With a new season on the horizon for the Columbus High boys soccer team the Discoverers are setting their eyes, and goals, to making the state tournament despite losing many productive players.

Columbus lost a large part of its offense from last season with five seniors making up 22 of the 44 total goals including leading scorer Alex Ortiz scoring six in his final season.

"We lost a talented group of seniors but we really do feel like we have a pretty strong group coming back this year," Columbus coach John Arlt said. "We only have six seniors this year for one of my smaller senior classes, and of those six, three of them actually have never played varsity games. So it's going to be what I would consider us actually a fairly young team."

The Columbus soccer team finished with a record of 11-5 during the 2022 season with the Discoverers' final game a 4-0 loss in the district finals against Lincoln Southwest and missing out on a state run.

The 11-5 mark last season was an improvement from the Discoverers' 6-7 2021 season.

Two of the young leaders of the 2023 Discoverers soccer team are the junior duo Tanner Esch and Nick Bennett. The two both anticipate a good season for Columbus soccer.

"I think we're all excited, missed some guys, you know, being together and all that. We're a really close team so we have good chemistry we hang out a lot and stuff like that," Bennett said. "I think it's good that we're coming together again and I think we're going to be good this year."

Esch returns as a leading defender for Columbus.

"You have high hopes for this year I know we know, we're pretty a good team," Esch said. "We can be good so I think everyone has their sights set on state. That's our goal this year."

One area of emphasis for the Discoverers was losing close games last year and hurting their district placement.

"I think we could really focus on them close games when we're losing 1-0, we lost a penalty shootout to Lincoln East," Bennett said. "If you can turn those around our record can be a little different and we can go into districts, the higher seed. If they would have went a different way, we could have done a lot better."

The plan to fix the issue for Columbus will be to put more pressure on opposing defenses according to Arlt.

A strength for the Discoverers will be the defense with three key pieces coming back including Esch.

"Our defense, we have three starters back on the backline. Tanner (Esch) was one of them along with Jorge Tovar and Marcus Beltran. So defensively I know we're really strong," Arlt said.

Bennett is the returning leading scorer from the 2022 season where he tied for the second-most goals on the team with five. Expectations have now been raised for Bennett with the two other leading scorers from last season graduating.

"I'm hoping that he triples that amount but Nicholas has been playing for a long time, he understands the game really well, he knows where to be in position," Arlt said. "He's a pretty good finisher, I'd like to see him, you know, not just only lead on the field but lead off the field too."

The Discoverers expect a balanced scoring attack with Bennett and other players stepping up.

"I mean, who wouldn't love to have an Ivan Lopez who had 23 goals one year? Yes, I would take that. But I like a team that is more balanced," Arlt said. "Defensively I know how we look at it we say, 'okay, hey, number two,' or whatever you know, 'keep an eye on him, we need to know where he's all the time.' How are they going to do that with us? If we have five guys that have scored four goals? You know, they may say, 'well, four isn't a lot.' You're right, it isn't, but who's going to score it?

"That's what I see from this group, I see us having a lot of guys scoring. More than likely there's not anybody on this team that scoring 20 goals. We can have four or five guys that are scoring five or six goals."

The Discoverers open their season on Thursday hosting Lincoln North Star at Columbus High at 2 p.m. Columbus will also play a number of teams that qualified for the state tournament in 2022.

"I know three of our 13 contests are against teams that were in the state tournament last year. We play traditional tough teams like Grand Island, Kearney and then Norfolk is always a tough battle, no matter how good or bad either of us are, it's just going to be a physical, tough battle," Arlt said.

"We have our work cut out for us if we want to achieve our ultimate goal, which we have two goals every year, winning record, state tournament. Last year, we got one of those two, and we're trying to get both of those this year."

One of the key areas in getting to state for Columbus will need to be limiting other teams' offenses.

"I'd like to see the defense like hold the scoring to maybe average one a game or less than one a game," Esch said. "Other than that, I think state is the big one."

The Columbus High boys soccer team has not made it state since 2019 where they finished as state runner-ups to Omaha Skutt. This year the Discoverers will look to get past the district final and return to the state tournament.

"None of the classes we've had so far has made it to state or been in the atmosphere at Morrison (Stadium) so it'd be good to get there. The district finals, there's a lot of people there but nothing like state," Bennett said. "Definitely want to get to state and do something at state. Also, do good in the season so we can prepare ourselves for state and get a better seed so it'd be an easier trip."