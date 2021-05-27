Escliman, Casillas shine at soccer all-star game

The best high school soccer players in the area competed in the third annual All-Star game Wednesday night held at Raider Soccer Field at Central Community College-Columbus.
In the first game of the night, the Silver girls team claimed a 2-1 win. The boys played in the nightcap where the Green team came out on top with a 5-2 win.
Girls All-Star Game: Silver 2, Green 1
The girls played an evenly matched game. Grand Island Northwest's Rylee Escliman scored the opening goal 10 minutes in, beating Green goalie Alivia Schade.
Green grabbed an equalizer off an intercepted goal kick in the 58th minute but Escliman was once again active in the box. Her shot was saved but Columbus High's Madison Jenny was there for the rebound, tapping the goal in with under 10 minutes remaining.
That proved to be the decisive goal as the Silver team won 2-1. Escliman was named the most valuable player with a goal and an assist on the afternoon.
"It was really fun," Escliman said. "I thought I would actually never get here being from a small town and then moving eight years ago. I thought I would never be here with soccer right now."
Escliman led the Northwest Vikings with 28 goals and 57 points this season. The opportunity of ending her high school career in the all-star game was a reward of a productive season.
"Not having my junior year and then going into my senior year, I got 28 goals, and just being able to put something with it knowing I did a really good job this season really paid off."
Escliman will start her collegiate career on the same field her high school career finished as she'll play for Central next season.
Boys All-Star Game: Green 5, Silver 1
Silver opened the match with the majority of possession but it was the Green team that scored first thanks to the right foot of Lexington's Jose Casillas.
Silver equalized with less than three minutes remaining before halftime on a goal from Scotus Central Catholic's Ross Thorson. However, in the final minute of the first half, Green restored their one-goal lead thanks to Schuyler's Yair Garcia.
The Green team's scoring barrage continued in the second with three more goals. After Casillas drew a penalty kick, Green goalkeeper Yahir Catalan of Schuyler converted to make it 3-1 three minutes into the second half.
Casillas tallies his second goal of the night with a header off a corner kick. The fifth goal was scored by Grand Island's Roberto Lindiman as the match ended 5-1.
Casillas was named the game's MVP.
"It was a good experience," he said. "It was fun, obviously, to compete with all-stars of the state. It's just fun to be out here."
The senior midfielder said he was proud of the way the boys played.
"It caps off a good high school season because we've all worked hard, we've been out here grinding and we were excited to compete with each other," Casillas said. "It's good for everyone to turn up and play good with each other."
Casillas scored 11 goals and 31 points for the Lexington Minutemen, helping them reach the Nebraska Class B boys soccer state championship game.
He will be pursuing his soccer career out of state as he'll be attending Iowa Western Community College.
"They just have a great program," Casillas said. "It's highly competitive, everyone wants to win their spot. They want to be there for a reason."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.