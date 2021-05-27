Escliman, Casillas shine at soccer all-star game

"Not having my junior year and then going into my senior year, I got 28 goals, and just being able to put something with it knowing I did a really good job this season really paid off."

Escliman will start her collegiate career on the same field her high school career finished as she'll play for Central next season.

Boys All-Star Game: Green 5, Silver 1

Silver opened the match with the majority of possession but it was the Green team that scored first thanks to the right foot of Lexington's Jose Casillas.

Silver equalized with less than three minutes remaining before halftime on a goal from Scotus Central Catholic's Ross Thorson. However, in the final minute of the first half, Green restored their one-goal lead thanks to Schuyler's Yair Garcia.

The Green team's scoring barrage continued in the second with three more goals. After Casillas drew a penalty kick, Green goalkeeper Yahir Catalan of Schuyler converted to make it 3-1 three minutes into the second half.

Casillas tallies his second goal of the night with a header off a corner kick. The fifth goal was scored by Grand Island's Roberto Lindiman as the match ended 5-1.

Casillas was named the game's MVP.