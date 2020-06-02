Softball players and coaches happy to be swinging bats again

Some club softball teams have already hit the fields in other states, including Oklahoma, which was one of the first states to relax restrictions.

Despite not having practicing as a full team, Sam Cromer’s Thunder 15s team played in a highly competitive tournament in Shawnee, Oklahoma, over the Memorial Day weekend.

Sure, there was some rust, but Cromer said he was impressed with how the team performed, and “honestly, we were just happy to be out there.”

The adjustments go beyond the field of play. Parents had to sign waivers before the first game, there was hand sanitizer readily available, teams had to use their own softballs (game officials didn’t touch them), and there were no handshakes at the end of each game.

Softball players will have to adjust how they approach recruiting, too.

The NCAA has extended the dead period to July 31, so the droves of college coaches seen at softball tournaments will be missing. Instead, players may need to rely on more tools like videos.