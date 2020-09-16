Softball Wrap: Slammers upset Stars

Polk County 15, Class C #7 Kearney Catholic 11: Josi Noble led Polk County (7-8) to an upset victory over Kearney Catholic (14-2) going 3 for 3 from the plate including a double and a triple to drive in three runs and score three runs herself.
The Slammers started off hot and held on for the win. Polk County led 3-2 after the first, 8-4 after the second and 15-6 after the third.
Kearney Catholic scored four in the fourth and one in the sixth, but the game reached the two-hour time limit giving Polk County the win.
Noble wasn't the only play that was hot from the plate. Sadie Sunday and Emma Roberts each finished with three hits as well. Sunday doubled twice and Roberts scored three runs.
Ord 6, Polk County 4: Polk County led 4-0 after four innings, but Ord (5-9) scored two runs in each of the last three innings for the comeback victory.
The Slammers offense couldn't carry over the momentum, finishing with only three this. Sunday drove in two runs and Boden scored twice.
Polk County is in action next on Thursday in a triangular at Class C No. 10 Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (8-9). Class C No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia (12-6) is the other team in attendance.
Pierce 6, Boone Central 5: Boone Central (7-6) came within one run of defeating Peirce (3-13) after Ashlyn Krohn stole home, but the Cardinals stranded the winning run on base after a ground out and pop out.
Boone Central outhit Pierce 10-5, but our errors were too much to overcome.
The Cardinals took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third off a single by Jeslynn Beckman, but the Lady Bluejays scored two in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Boone Central scored one in the sixth.
Wayne 12, Boone Central 0: Boone Central kept the game close for three innings, only allowing Wayne (14-2) to score one run.
But the Blue Devils opened the flood gates in the fourth scoring eight runs and never looking back. They added three in the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
Wayne pitcher Kendall Dorey tossed a no hitter, striking out 14 batters in five innings.
Boone Central is in action next at Northeast Nebraska (9-3) on Thursday.
St. Paul 3, Twin River 2: Twin River (9-8) used strong pitching from Emilee Spitz to keep close with St. Paul (8-8). Spitz pitched 3 and 1/3 innings of relief and allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out five batters,
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the second, but the Titans answered with a run of their own in the fourth.
St. Paul extended its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but Twin River tried to rally one last time.
Breanna Schroder hit a lead-off single and scored after two errors to narrow the lead to 3-2. Three consecutive outs ended the inning and the Titan's rally.
Monday - Central City 8, Twin River 1: Kamryn Lemburg doubled in a run in the bottom of the third to give Twin River a 1-0 lead, but Central City (8-6) flipped the switch in the fifth, scoring two runs followed by three in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Bison outhit the Titans 8-4 and Twin River left 10 runners on base.
The four hits came from Lemburg, Spitz, Alexis Cherry and Delaney Reeg.
Twin River is in action next on Thursday against Grand Island Central Catholic (14-4).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
