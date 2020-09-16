Softball Wrap: Slammers upset Stars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polk County 15, Class C #7 Kearney Catholic 11: Josi Noble led Polk County (7-8) to an upset victory over Kearney Catholic (14-2) going 3 for 3 from the plate including a double and a triple to drive in three runs and score three runs herself.

The Slammers started off hot and held on for the win. Polk County led 3-2 after the first, 8-4 after the second and 15-6 after the third.

Kearney Catholic scored four in the fourth and one in the sixth, but the game reached the two-hour time limit giving Polk County the win.

Noble wasn't the only play that was hot from the plate. Sadie Sunday and Emma Roberts each finished with three hits as well. Sunday doubled twice and Roberts scored three runs.

Ord 6, Polk County 4: Polk County led 4-0 after four innings, but Ord (5-9) scored two runs in each of the last three innings for the comeback victory.

The Slammers offense couldn't carry over the momentum, finishing with only three this. Sunday drove in two runs and Boden scored twice.

Polk County is in action next on Thursday in a triangular at Class C No. 10 Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (8-9). Class C No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia (12-6) is the other team in attendance.