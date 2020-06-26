Some state park services reopening July 1

• RV and tent camping returned to Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County on June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and modern restrooms and showers are open.

• Guests again are able to enjoy restaurants at Platte River and Fort Robinson state parks as well as food service at the Fort Robinson Sutler’s Store and the marina at Lewis and Clark state recreation area. To ensure the safety of the public and employees, food service staff have implemented health department and Nebraska Restaurant Association recommendations.

• The year-to-date reservation process will return July 1 for cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters. This does not affect RV and tent camping, which – until further notice – will continue to allow reservations no more than 30 days in advance.

• Special Occasion Permit applications for July will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may be required to include a safety protocol for maintaining social distancing, group sizing and proper hygiene.

• The outdoor shooting range at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will reopen July 1.

For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks.

