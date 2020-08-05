SOS adds cherry on top of successful season

In his final game in American Legion baseball, Max Hoatson was an unstoppable force for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels in Tuesday's season finale at Twin River. Hoatson was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs driven in.
The SOS Seniors finished with 13 hits as a team in a 12-7 win over the Titans and ended the season with a 19-3-1 record and an 11-game win streak.
The SOS Juniors also ended the season with a victory after Cohen Calahan produced his second multi-hit game of the season and drove in four runs.
Calahan's performance led the Juniors to an 18-3 win to break a two-game losing skid and leaves SOS with a 14-4 record.
SOS 12, TWIN RIVER 7: The Rebels showed energy in the beginning of the game, possibly as a result of several players shotgunning Red Bulls.
SOS led 9-0 after 1 and a half innings, but Twin River responded with a five-run inning to cut into the lead.
The Rebels scored one run in the third, answered by a pair of Titan runs in the fourth and fifth inning, but SOS sealed the game with two runs in the seventh.
"The boys were really hyped up once the game started as it was our last one of the year. We got off to a really hot start and then had a period where we couldn’t do anything right and allowed them back into the contest," head coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "Lucky for us we were able to stop their momentum and pulled away for a five-run win."
SOS JUNIORS 18, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 3: Both teams scored one run in the first inning before SOS took the lead with four in the second.
The Titans responded with two in the second, but SOS opened the flood gates in the third scoring six to take an 11-3 lead. The Rebels finished the game by scoring seven in the fifth.
"Our last two outings for the Juniors hadn't gone too well," Kuhnel said. "We told the kids, 'This is your last chance. You were given the opportunity this summer to play baseball out of the blue. Take advantage of it. It's your last time on the field.' I think they responded well."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!