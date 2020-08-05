You are the owner of this article.
SOS adds cherry on top of successful season
SOS adds cherry on top of successful season

Cohen Calahan

Cohen Calahan takes a swing at a pitch in Thursday's win over Twin River. Calahan led the team with two hits. 

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM
Bailey Belt

Bailey Belt scores in the first inning of Tuesday's 12-7 win over Twin River. SOS finished the season on a 11-game win streak. 

In his final game in American Legion baseball, Max Hoatson was an unstoppable force for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels in Tuesday's season finale at Twin River. Hoatson was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs driven in.

The SOS Seniors finished with 13 hits as a team in a 12-7 win over the Titans and ended the season with a 19-3-1 record and an 11-game win streak. 

The SOS Juniors also ended the season with a victory after Cohen Calahan produced his second multi-hit game of the season and drove in four runs.

Calahan's performance led the Juniors to an 18-3 win to break a two-game losing skid and leaves SOS with a 14-4 record.  

Redbull

Jett Pinneo, left, Kyle Napier, Cooper Gierhan and Bailey Belt prepare to shotgun a Redbull before the Rebels season finale on Tuesday. 

SOS 12, TWIN RIVER 7: The Rebels showed energy in the beginning of the game, possibly as a result of several players shotgunning Red Bulls.

SOS led 9-0 after 1 and a half innings, but Twin River responded with a five-run inning to cut into the lead. 

Dana Hobbs

Dana Hobbs takes a swing during the season finale against SOS on Tuesday. 

The Rebels scored one run in the third, answered by a pair of Titan runs in the fourth and fifth inning, but SOS sealed the game with two runs in the seventh. 

"The boys were really hyped up once the game started as it was our last one of the year. We got off to a really hot start and then had a period where we couldn’t do anything right and allowed them back into the contest," head coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "Lucky for us we were able to stop their momentum and pulled away for a five-run win."

Wyatt Urban.

Wyatt Urban is pegged by a pitch in the season final against Twin River. 

SOS JUNIORS 18, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 3: Both teams scored one run in the first inning before SOS took the lead with four in the second.

The Titans responded with two in the second, but SOS opened the flood gates in the third scoring six to take an 11-3 lead. The Rebels finished the game by scoring seven in the fifth. 

"Our last two outings for the Juniors hadn't gone too well," Kuhnel said. "We told the kids, 'This is your last chance. You were given the opportunity this summer to play baseball out of the blue. Take advantage of it. It's your last time on the field.' I think they responded well."  

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

Korbe Urkoski

Korbe Urkoski hurls a pitch during Tuesday's game against SOS. 
Korbe Urkoski 2

Korbe Urkoski eyes a pitch during Tuesday's game against SOS. 
Redbull 2

Jett Pinneo, left, Kyle Napier, Cooper Gierhan and Bailey Belt shotgun a Redbull before the game on Tuesday. 
Colin Wingard 2

Colin Wingard smiles while coming off the field after holding Twin River scoreless in the first inning. SOS defeated Twin River 12-7. 
Bailey Belt 2

Bailey Belt throws out a runner in SOS's season-ending victory on Tuesday. 
Colin Wingard

Colin Wingard takes a hack at the ball in Tuesday's game against Twin River. 
Reid Heidtbrink

Reid Heidtbrink throws a pitch in the first inning on Tuesday's game against SOS. 
Kyle Napier

Kyle Napier comes off the field after singling in the first inning. 
Isaiah Zelasney 2

Isaiah Zelasney smiles after recording a hit in the Juniors 18-3 win over Twin River. 
Isaac Whitmore 2

Isaac Whitmore smiles coming off the field after recording a hit in the Juniors game. 
Isaiah Zelasney

Isaiah Zelasney fouls off a ball in the season final against Twin River. 
Isaac Whitmore

Isaac Whitmore smiles as he comes off the field after the SOS defense holds Twin River scoreless in the fourth inning. 
Tags

