SOS adds cherry on top of successful season

In his final game in American Legion baseball, Max Hoatson was an unstoppable force for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels in Tuesday's season finale at Twin River. Hoatson was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs driven in.

The SOS Seniors finished with 13 hits as a team in a 12-7 win over the Titans and ended the season with a 19-3-1 record and an 11-game win streak.

The SOS Juniors also ended the season with a victory after Cohen Calahan produced his second multi-hit game of the season and drove in four runs.

Calahan's performance led the Juniors to an 18-3 win to break a two-game losing skid and leaves SOS with a 14-4 record.

SOS 12, TWIN RIVER 7: The Rebels showed energy in the beginning of the game, possibly as a result of several players shotgunning Red Bulls.

SOS led 9-0 after 1 and a half innings, but Twin River responded with a five-run inning to cut into the lead.

The Rebels scored one run in the third, answered by a pair of Titan runs in the fourth and fifth inning, but SOS sealed the game with two runs in the seventh.