SOS Juniors add two wins over weekend

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels keep finding ways to win games, going 2-0 over the weekend and improving their record to 10-1 on the season. SOS is currently on a six-game win streak which dates back to July 1.
SOS started the weekend with a 12-7 victory over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS) at home on Saturday before going on the road to defeat Beatrice 4-0 on Sunday.
SOS 12, BDS 7: The Rebels offense was relentless on Saturday, scoring runs in every inning but one.
SOS led 3-2 after the first, 8-2 after two, 10-2 after three, 11-2 after four, 11-7 after five and 12-7 after six.
Colton Kirby was the offensive leader for the Rebels with two hits and three runs. Cohen Calahan led the squad with three RBIs.
Konner Batenhorst started the game on the mound where he pitched three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five batters.
Wyatt Urban pitched one inning of relief allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on three hits while walking two batters and striking out one. Mick Hoatson closed the final two innings allowing no runs on no hits. He walked one and struck out one.
BDS scored its two first-inning runs on two errors, two singles and a hit batter.
Kirby ignited the Rebels offense right away with a leadoff single. Colin Wingard doubled in a run and Calahan singled on a hard ground ball.
SOS got some help in the second when BDS walked in two runs. Kolton Neujahr hit a two-out single to score two more.
The visitors walked in another run in the third and Kirby scored on a passed ball. Isaac Whitmore blasted a two-out single to left field scoring Neujahr in the bottom of the fourth.
BDS's fifth-inning offensive explosion came off of three singles, a walk, an error and a hit batter, closing the gap to 11-7.
SOS put the game away when Zelasney scored on a passed ball.
SOS 4, Beatrice 0: It was the Rebels defense that was the story of the game on Sunday, not allowing Beatrice to get on the scoreboard.
Wingard started on the mound for SOS where he pitched six innings allowing no runs on three hits, walking four batters and striking out six.
Zelasney pitched the final inning allowing no runs on no hits. He also didn't walk any batters.
The Rebels need its defense to step up as only Wingard and Grady Belt created hits.
However, Beatrice walked nine batters, committed two errors and hit two batters.
SOS scored its three runs in the first inning off six walks and added its last run in the top of the seventh off a hit batter, two walks and Grady Belt stealing home.
Beatrice had a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the seventh when the leadoff batter reached first on an error. But that hope came crashing down when he was picked off at first before the first pitch of the next at bat.
A ground out and pop out ended the game and gave the win to the Juniors.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
