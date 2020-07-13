SOS Juniors add two wins over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels keep finding ways to win games, going 2-0 over the weekend and improving their record to 10-1 on the season. SOS is currently on a six-game win streak which dates back to July 1.

SOS started the weekend with a 12-7 victory over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS) at home on Saturday before going on the road to defeat Beatrice 4-0 on Sunday.

SOS 12, BDS 7: The Rebels offense was relentless on Saturday, scoring runs in every inning but one.

SOS led 3-2 after the first, 8-2 after two, 10-2 after three, 11-2 after four, 11-7 after five and 12-7 after six.

Colton Kirby was the offensive leader for the Rebels with two hits and three runs. Cohen Calahan led the squad with three RBIs.

Konner Batenhorst started the game on the mound where he pitched three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five batters.

Wyatt Urban pitched one inning of relief allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on three hits while walking two batters and striking out one. Mick Hoatson closed the final two innings allowing no runs on no hits. He walked one and struck out one.