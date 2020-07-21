SOS Juniors take 2 of 3 in weekend slate

SOS 3, DCB O: Wingard pitched for all but one out, tossing 105 pitches in 6 and 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out eight.

He retired eight in a row before his third walk brought on Isaiah Zelasney who came on for a strikeout to end the game.

Zelasney scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third when he was hit by a pitch and came in later on a sac fly. Grady Belt was also hit and scored on Wingard's line drive to right.

Pierce Branting reached in the leadoff spot of the fifth on an error then came in on another error four hitters later for the final run of the game.

Wingard walked the first two hitters he faced but then set down eight in a row. He is a perfect 4-0 on the season with three wins in three starts and a relief win in which he tossed 5 and 1/3. Wingard has a 0.29 ERA and hasn't allowed an earned run in over a month.

WOOD RIVER 6, SOS 5: Wood River scored three in the second without a hit on three walks and two errors. SOS had single runs in the third, fourth and fifth. Wood River added two in the bottom of the fourth.

It was a 5-5 game in the seventh after SOS tied it in the sixth on Zelasney's RBI single and Belt's sac fly.