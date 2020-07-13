SOS Seniors split games over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine different players picked up hits for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors on Saturday leading to a 9-1 home-victory over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS).

Unfortunately for the Rebels, the momentum didn't carry over into Sunday's road game at Beatrice in which SOS fell 8-7 in extra innings.

The Seniors record now sits at 8-3-1 after the two games.

SOS 9, BDS 1: The Rebels used consistent offense and an unbending defense to get the win on Saturday. SOS scored two runs in the second inning, two in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

BDS's lone run came in the fifth inning.

Tanner Wood started for the Rebels and threw 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Max Hoatson came in for the final 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two batters and striking out three.