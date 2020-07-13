SOS Seniors split games over weekend

Nine different players picked up hits for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors on Saturday leading to a 9-1 home-victory over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS).
Unfortunately for the Rebels, the momentum didn't carry over into Sunday's road game at Beatrice in which SOS fell 8-7 in extra innings.
The Seniors record now sits at 8-3-1 after the two games.
SOS 9, BDS 1: The Rebels used consistent offense and an unbending defense to get the win on Saturday. SOS scored two runs in the second inning, two in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
BDS's lone run came in the fifth inning.
Tanner Wood started for the Rebels and threw 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.
Max Hoatson came in for the final 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two batters and striking out three.
Kyle Napier led SOS with two hits while Hoatson, Isaiah Zelasney, Cooper Gierhan, Jett Pinneo, Tanner Wood, Pierce Branting, Bailey Belt and Grady Belt were all successful at the plate with hits.
Pinneo's doubled and Branting tripled on his lone hit.
Grady Belt scored three runners to lead SOS and Hoatson crossed home plate three times.
After a scoreless first inning, Max Hoatson scored for the Rebels on a Mick Hoatson groundout before Zelasney singled in a run to give SOS a 2-0 lead.
Max Hoatson hit a one-out single to score another run in the bottom of the third and stole home later that inning to give the home team a 4-0 lead.
BDS finally scored in the fifth after a leadoff walk, back-to-back singles and another walk.
Gierhan hit a leadoff single in the fifth and scored on a ground out later in the inning before Branting tripled in a run. Branting scored during the next at bat on a ground out to give the Rebels a 7-1 lead.
Grady Belt capped off the game with a two-run RBI single to give SOS the mercy-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.
Beatrice 8, SOS 7: It took 10 innings for Beatrice to edge out SOS, but three consecutive singles gave the Rebels their third loss of the season.
Beatrice led 3-2 after the first inning, but SOS rebounded to take a 5-3 lead after four.
Beatrice found its offense once again in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead before SOS tied the game at 7-7 in the seventh.
Gierhan led SOS with four hits, Kyle Napier, Max Hoatson and Mick Hoatson finished with three each and Pinneo and Bailey belt contributed one hit.
Gierhan also started on the mound for SOS, pitching five innings where he allowed one earned run on eight hits. He walked no batters and struck out four. SOS had six unearned runs during his time on the mound.
In total, the Rebels committed five errors.
Gierhan was hot from the very start, singling in two runs on the second pitch of his at bat.
Beatrice used two singles, a hit batter, an error and a wild pitch to score its three first-inning runs.
Napier ignited the SOS offense in the third with a one-out triple. Bailey Belt followed Napier's triple up with a single.
In the top of the fourth, Gierhan singled in two more runs.
After striking out the leadoff batter and forcing a pop out in the bottom of the fifth, SOS looked to be in good shape. But, two errors, two singles and a double gave Beatrice a 7-5 lead.
Napier came up big one more time in the seventh, singling in two runs to tie the game at 7-7.
Both defenses came on strong for the remainder of the game. It wasn't until the bottom of the 10th when Beatrice hit three consecutive one-out singles that the hosts earned the walk-off win.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!