Southeast offense overpowers Columbus

Columbus High softball's home run woes continued in Thursday's home doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast.
The Columbus Discoverers (4-16) gave up nine long balls in two games to Lincoln Southeast (21-10) in a pair of losses. The Knights won the first game 17-2 and the second game 15-5.
In the last eight games, the Discoverers have now given up 24 home runs.
"Southeast is good, I’ll give them that," head coach Kelsey Newman said. "All nine of their batters can hit and will hit just about anything. We take away our 10 errors on defense and it’s a different ball game the first game.
"Second game we came out and produced on top scoring four in the bottom of the first. The energy was high and the girls were hitting well. It’s just now keeping that through all seven innings."
The first game was close through the first half, with CHS trailing 5-2 after four innings before Southeast scored 12 runs in the fifth inning with four home runs, a triple, two walks, four singles and three errors.
Columbus was out hit 14-6 and committed six errors.
Alliya Oceguera led the Columbus offense with two hits including a double.
The first run of the game came after Gwen Stachura was hit by a pitch, Rylee Renner advanced on a walk, Camille Pelan singled and Erin Smith drove in a run on a ground ball up the middle.
The second run came when Tayler Braun hit a lead-off single and Keyln Garrelts doubled to center field.
Columbus took a 4-0 lead in the second game, but it didn't last long. By the end of the third, Southeast led 8-5. The Knights added three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
CHS scored four runs in the bottom of the first.
The inning started with a lead-off single from Braun and Addison Huele advanced runners. Rylee Renner laid down a sacrifice bunt to place runners on second and third, and a walk loaded the bases.
Jasmine Podany was hit by a pitch scoring one run, and Pelan singled in a second. Kaylee Gerber singled in two more runs before a runner was caught going to second.
LSE outhit Columbus 21-7 in the second game.
Camille Pelan went 2 for 3 in the game two with two RBIs.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!