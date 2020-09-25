Southeast offense overpowers Columbus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High softball's home run woes continued in Thursday's home doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast.

The Columbus Discoverers (4-16) gave up nine long balls in two games to Lincoln Southeast (21-10) in a pair of losses. The Knights won the first game 17-2 and the second game 15-5.

In the last eight games, the Discoverers have now given up 24 home runs.

"Southeast is good, I’ll give them that," head coach Kelsey Newman said. "All nine of their batters can hit and will hit just about anything. We take away our 10 errors on defense and it’s a different ball game the first game.

"Second game we came out and produced on top scoring four in the bottom of the first. The energy was high and the girls were hitting well. It’s just now keeping that through all seven innings."

The first game was close through the first half, with CHS trailing 5-2 after four innings before Southeast scored 12 runs in the fifth inning with four home runs, a triple, two walks, four singles and three errors.