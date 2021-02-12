Southeast sizzles past CHS boys

The Columbus High boys scored 50 or more points for just the second time in five games in Thursday's home loss to Lincoln Southeast. But the Discoverers could have matched their season-high of 79 and it wouldn't have mattered - Lincoln Southeast sizzled from long range.
Behind a barrage of 3-pointers - seven in the first half and six in the second - Southeast buried Columbus from long range and earned an 83-50 win.
The Knights scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters, had at least three 3s in each of the first three quarters and built leads of 14, 28 and 37. Five different members of the Southeast roster had at least three 3s led by three each from Corey Krueger and Sam Haire.
Junior Sam Kwapnioski's 22 points were a new career-high, and while that was a good sign for a player that has had a tough shooting season, not even his efforts were enough to fend off the Knights' perimeter assault.
"They've got three guys that are really tough to guard, and they've got four Division I athletes on their team. When they've got those two guys in the corner hitting everything, they're nearly impossible to guard," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "... They're a good team, well-coached. They do a lot of good stuff."
McGinness Schneider hit from beyond the arc and scored eight in the first quarter as Southeast opened up a 24-10 advantage. Haire, scoreless in the first quarter, found his range in the second and cashed in three 3s. The Knights added 22 more points and were up 46-18.
Three different Southeast players had 3s in the third as the Knights poured in 23 more points. Kwapnioski, who led Columbus with eight at the half, hit two shots and a free throw in the third then hit three times including a 3 in the fourth. He closed with nine points in the final eight minutes.
"It's good to see him see the ball go through the hole and get a little confidence up," Hitchcock said. "... We need him to play with confidence, and the only way you get confidence is to do it and see yourself have success."
The loss dropped Columbus to 1-16. The defeat starts a run of five games in nine days for the Discoverers. Columbus travels to 6-10 Millard South on Friday, hosts No. 7 Papillion-La Vista on Monday, goes to No. 8 Millard South on Thursday and hosts No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South on Feb. 19.
"It's getting close to that time of the year that it's becoming a grind even if you're winning," Hithcock said. "We challenged them a bit at halftime, came out and did things a little better. ... I was pleased to see the guys respond and not fold; it's what they've done all year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.