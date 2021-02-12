Southeast sizzles past CHS boys

The Columbus High boys scored 50 or more points for just the second time in five games in Thursday's home loss to Lincoln Southeast. But the Discoverers could have matched their season-high of 79 and it wouldn't have mattered - Lincoln Southeast sizzled from long range.

Behind a barrage of 3-pointers - seven in the first half and six in the second - Southeast buried Columbus from long range and earned an 83-50 win.

The Knights scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters, had at least three 3s in each of the first three quarters and built leads of 14, 28 and 37. Five different members of the Southeast roster had at least three 3s led by three each from Corey Krueger and Sam Haire.

Junior Sam Kwapnioski's 22 points were a new career-high, and while that was a good sign for a player that has had a tough shooting season, not even his efforts were enough to fend off the Knights' perimeter assault.

"They've got three guys that are really tough to guard, and they've got four Division I athletes on their team. When they've got those two guys in the corner hitting everything, they're nearly impossible to guard," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "... They're a good team, well-coached. They do a lot of good stuff."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}