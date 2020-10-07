Spiegel and Massman qualify for state on differential

Columbus High junior Kaidence Spiegel and senior Sarah Massman were probably pretty distracted in class on Wednesday as they waited for the Class A differential qualifiers for state golf to be announced.
Columbus High missed qualifying as a team by one stroke at the district tournament on Monday and only Jacey Hughes and Sarah Lasso placed in the top 15 to qualify as individuals.
But in Class A 75 golfers compete at the state meet. That means any spots not taken by teams that finished in the top three at district or individuals that placed in the top 15 are filled by the golfers at the top of the differential standings throughout the season.
Spiegel and Massman filled spots 74 and 75.
Both golfers admitted to freaking out in class when they saw the official news on their phones.
Columbus head coach Anne Robertson was crunching the numbers on Monday night as was pretty certain both had qualified but knew it was going to be close.
"I was looking at things and really thought that unless I did something wrong that both Kaidence and Sarah were both going to be there," Robertson said. "Sure enough they both got in."
Massman was ranked 70th in the differential rankings. North Platte's Kaylee Carlson was ranked 71st and qualified as part of a team. Lincoln Southeast's Ava Flynn was ranked 72 and just missed the cut.
Making it to state was one of Massman's goals before the season started. She found out she officially qualified during one of her classes and couldn't contain her excitement.
"I just started screaming," she said. "It's just so amazing that all the hard work paid off."
Spiegel's reaction was pretty similar to her teammate's. She waited for a text message from coach Robertson. She finally received the good news during one of her classes.
"I was in the back of class freaking out," she said. "I was so excited because getting to state was one of my biggest goals this year."
Both golfers will be competing in their first state tournament. Robertson said she is especially happy to see the lone senior on her team qualify in her last year of competition.
"I'm excited for Sarah and what she's done from last year to this year and how much time and commitment she's given; it's quite a fitting way for her to finish at state," Robertson said.
Robertson also said she wanted to thank Elks Country Club and Mike VunCannon for all their help this season.
The four Discoverers will tee off on Monday at Norfolk Country Club. Hughes and Massman will tee off at 9:50 a.m. and Lasso and Spiegel tee off at 10 a.m.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
