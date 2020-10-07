Spiegel and Massman qualify for state on differential

Making it to state was one of Massman's goals before the season started. She found out she officially qualified during one of her classes and couldn't contain her excitement.

"I just started screaming," she said. "It's just so amazing that all the hard work paid off."

Spiegel's reaction was pretty similar to her teammate's. She waited for a text message from coach Robertson. She finally received the good news during one of her classes.

"I was in the back of class freaking out," she said. "I was so excited because getting to state was one of my biggest goals this year."

Both golfers will be competing in their first state tournament. Robertson said she is especially happy to see the lone senior on her team qualify in her last year of competition.

"I'm excited for Sarah and what she's done from last year to this year and how much time and commitment she's given; it's quite a fitting way for her to finish at state," Robertson said.

Robertson also said she wanted to thank Elks Country Club and Mike VunCannon for all their help this season.